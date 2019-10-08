Opinion: We come far as a country, let's not give up on SA now









The writer says despite challenges the country faces, it's worth reminding ourselves of some of our milestones and successes. Picture: AP Inspired by the fact that we, as Rhema Bible Church North, are celebrating our 40th anniversary, it has given us an opportunity to reflect on our blessings and challenges. This led me to think about our country, on how far South Africa has come. It is worth reminding ourselves of some of our milestones and successes: * South Africa held its first democratic elections on April 27, 1994. For the first time, all South Africans over the age of 18 had the right to vote. * Nelson Mandela was inaugurated as the first democratic president, on May 10, 1994. * The Government of National Unity (GNU) implemented the RDP, a socio-economic policy framework to address the socio-economic challenges.

* The Constitutional Court was opened by Mandela on February 14, 1995, and the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights was constituted on March 1, 1995 to assist claimants in submitting their land claims.

* The 1995 Rugby World Cup was hosted and won by South Africa. It was the country’s first chance to unite in a sport that has been viewed as the personification of apartheid.

* The GNU, in 1995, implemented the Motor Industry Development Programme, regarded as a success of trade and industrial policies.

* South Africa hosted and won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations. A combined version of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika and The Call of South Africa became the national anthem.

* The Constitution came into effect on February 4, 1997.

* The Truth and Reconciliation Commission published its report in 2003.

* South Africa held its second elections on June 2, 1999. Thabo Mbeki was inaugurated as president.

* The 13th International Aids Conference in Durban from July 9 to 14, 2000 presented an opportunity to focus on HIV/Aids in the developing world. South Africa was the first developing country to host the conference.

* The World Summit on Sustainable Development was successfully held in Johannesburg from August 26 to September 4, 2002.

* The 2003 Cricket World Cup - the first to be played on African soil - was co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

* July 18, 2009, Mandela’s 91st birthday, marked the inaugural Mandela Day. The UN adopted it as a day for global humanitarian action, calling it Nelson Mandela International Day.

* South Africa hosted a successful 2010 World Cup.

* The first part of the Gautrain system opened in 2010, the second in 2011 and the third in 2012.

* South Africans enjoy basic human rights after the adoption of the Constitution in 1996. Women have equal rights before the law and workers have more rights.

I refuse to give up on South Africa. As President Cyril Ramaphosa said when visiting our church on the opening night of our 40th Anniversary Celebration Conference: “South African people are resilient, South African people have a fighting spirit and have overcome many obstacles”.

It is not the time to give up nor lose hope. South Africa works and we have the ability to tackle our challenges. With the new leadership, a vibrant civil society, opposition parties willing to push the envelope further, a solid Constitution and an independent judiciary, I am optimistic about the future.