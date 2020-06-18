OPINION: We need to deal with sexual abuse and exploitation problem in the SANDF

Last year, Minister of Defence ­Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula set up a ministerial task team to investigate sexual harassment, sexual exploitation and abuse in both the Department of Defence and the SA National Defence Force. The trigger for her had been the case of a woman soldier deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo who had reported experiencing abuse at the hands of a senior member last February, but nothing had been done about it. By the time the minister heard about it in October, the victim had been sent home and admitted to hospital for a mental breakdown, yet the alleged aggressor was still deployed. When the minister visited the victim and her family, she was left in no doubt that the family not only held the Department of Defence responsible for what had happened, but also strongly felt that no one from the minister downwards cared. Nothing could be further from the truth. The minister was galvanised into action. She had been increasingly concerned that the regular reports she received via the chain of command reflected a system that worked, but that the anecdotal evidence she was receiving suggested otherwise.

In August she convened a round-table session with female members that only served to reinforce her concerns. Two months later she heard of the case of the young soldier - and sprang into action.

She immediately set up a Ministerial Task Team consisting of three civilians and a retired woman general. I am one of the civilian ministerial appointees and have the added honour of chairing the team.

The composition of the team was deliberate: a closed society like the Defence Force can only be navigated with inside knowledge - and the access that comes with high rank - but it is also critical to offset this with outsiders who have no history with the institution and whose only desire is to fulfil their mandate of getting to the bottom of the problem.

The minister initially gave us a three-month term of reference, which has since been extended. It was an ambitious target when you consider we had to go back to 2014 and analyse all cases of sexual offences that had been reported, both at home and on deployment; looking at how military courts dealt with these compared with how civilian courts would have done, and to find out if there were anomalies.

We were also tasked with looking at all the policies dealing with sexual harassment and exploitation to find out if they were actually fit for purpose, particularly in a military context in which men and women can occupy the same roles literally from the trenches to the decks of warships and even the highest command.

The Ministerial Task Team was also asked to review the current Defence Amendment Bill before Parliament to check if it is consistent with international best practice regarding sexual abuse and exploitation.

Thoko Mpumalwana.



To make sure this project had the legitimacy it needed, we had to go into the field to speak to troops and their officers, to hear first-hand testimonies from women soldiers in training and soldiers in the front line of peacekeeping operations whether the climate was conducive to reporting incidents, and if not, why not - and if there were incidents that had been deliberately not reported but now could be.

Between January and March this year, we spoke to approximately 6000 people: from generals to all levels of military personnel across all arms of service in Gauteng, and now we need to move to the recruits in the Military Skills Development Programme across the country.

We are affirmed by the support we are receiving from the leadership.

So far, we have produced two reports for the minister, established a Victim Hotline and we are in the process of crafting a Victim Support Programme to ensure that what happened last year can never occur again.

The bottom line has been for us to get to the root of the problem and then come up with solutions. Without pre-empting the work of the task team, we can accept that there is a problem in the SANDF - one that has to be dealt with.

The SANDF has a very proud record of smashing glass ceilings for female advancement across all spheres of the military, from combat to command, but it still remains a command and control environment by definition.

When it came to transformation, the Department of Defence viewed this largely through a racial prism and focused its efforts there, bringing women into the defence force thinking it was enough to teach them how to shoot and that this would tick the transformation box, but it hasn’t.

We have to change attitudes, we have to create a more open and more equal culture radically changing what has traditionally been a very masculine, and often toxic, environment.

We have a rare opportunity to hit the reset button - not just for the SANDF, but for the broader society that it represents - and to help South Africa turn the corner of gender-based violence and gender inequality generally.