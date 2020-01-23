It is one of the “gateway” subjects, subjects that are considered critical for the country’s economic growth and development.
The decline can be measured in two ways. The first is that there is a reduction in the number of learners writing maths - from 270516 in 2018 to 222034 last year. The second is performance - only 54% passed it, down from 58% in 2018.
The minimum score for a pass is 30%. This means only 54% achieved a mark of at least 30% and only 2% (4415) achieved distinctions. A distinction is a score of from 80% to 100%. This is down from 2.5% in 2018.
The drop in the number of pupils writing the exam should be of great concern. Performance in maths matters for university entrance. Without it, school-leavers are not eligible for programmes in science or engineering or some in commerce. This will increase inequality.