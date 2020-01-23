OPINION: We should worry about the drop of SA's performance in Maths









File picture: Pexels What the country is not hearing about from the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, is the drop in performance in maths. It is one of the “gateway” subjects, subjects that are considered critical for the country’s economic growth and development. The decline can be measured in two ways. The first is that there is a reduction in the number of learners writing maths - from 270516 in 2018 to 222034 last year. The second is performance - only 54% passed it, down from 58% in 2018. The minimum score for a pass is 30%. This means only 54% achieved a mark of at least 30% and only 2% (4415) achieved distinctions. A distinction is a score of from 80% to 100%. This is down from 2.5% in 2018. The drop in the number of pupils writing the exam should be of great concern. Performance in maths matters for university entrance. Without it, school-leavers are not eligible for programmes in science or engineering or some in commerce. This will increase inequality.

The deterioration in performance is also of great concern. Getting a pass (30%) may secure a diploma or university entrance, but low pass marks will not prepare them to succeed at mathematics at university level.

The development runs contrary to the needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Strong performance in mathematics is essential for careers in computing, programming, finance and machine learning.

At the University of Cape Town (UCT), data from the Courses Impeding Graduation project is being analysed to better understand incoming students’ challenges, specifically in courses like Mathematics 1. In this course a worrying pattern of performance emerged. A minimum mark of 70% for maths in matric is needed to get into Mathematics 1 at the university.

An average of 33% of students fail the course. Students who fail Mathematics 1 will take longer to complete their degree and are at higher risk of being excluded from the university.

UCT has put interventions place to provide upport to students. These include “maths labs”, Saturday workshops, and providing multilingual resources to students who are not fluent in the medium of instruction. Expert maths teachers have been appointed to lecture the course. But the overall failure rates of about a third of the class have remained.

A decision was taken last year to revise the Mathematics 1 curriculum to ensure a greater alignment between schooling and university curriculum. The national euphoria around the national pass rate means nothing if it hides problems such as declining mathematics performance. The Conversation.