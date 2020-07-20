OPINION: Without Mandela, South Africa would be a sadder place

I was one of the thousands who watched Nelson Mandela, the South African liberation Struggle hero, leave prison on February 11, 1990, and then mount the podium in front of Cape Town’s City Hall, expressing the hope that the apartheid government would agree to negotiations so that there might no longer be the need for armed struggle against apartheid to continue. He said: “Today, the majority of South Africans, black and white, recognise that apartheid has no future. It has to be ended We have waited too long for our freedom.” I was thrilled, but also, underneath that, felt concerned about the forces against him. I worried about the violence the apartheid military and its proxies would unleash. I fretted about what I’d seen during my decade of membership of the ANC: the seeping corruption, the elbowing for position, the exiled old guard’s insistence on primacy. And, as he left prison hand in hand with his wife, Winnie, I feared the influence of a woman who’d already been convicted of kidnapping, and was accused of so much more. These concerns were borne out, but three decades on since his release, it still feels that without Mandela South Africa would be a sadder place.

The “Great Man” take on the past often misses undercurrents that keep greatness afloat, and yet there are few moments in recent world history where one person made such a difference.

Mandela’s extraordinary gifts - his integrity and self-discipline, intelligence and intellectual curiosity, depth of perception, strategic vision and tactical nous, and his steely resolve - set him apart. Towards the end of his 27 years in prison that meant leading in a direction that felt uncomfortable to some, through his conducting of secret talks with the government.

Throughout this period he kept Oliver Tambo’s exiled leadership of the ANC informed. But there were misgivings about his role. Mandela later went out of his way to allay these fears.

The example I recall most vividly (because I had to rush around closing secret offices and bank accounts) came six months after his release when the leadership of “Operation Vula” (the ANC and SACP’s underground network) were rounded up.

FW de Klerk, the last apartheid president, used the arrests to demand that SACP leader Joe Slovo be dropped from the ANC’s negotiating team. But Mandela, who’d once been a party member, dug in. De Klerk backed down and eventually indemnified the group. Authority and momentum seeped from De Klerk to Mandela.

In negotiations, Mandela’s team got more than many expected - a one-person, one-vote election and a progressive constitution with no entrenched rights for racial minorities.

There were real changes, including houses for the poor and water supplies for three million, with two million connected to the electricity grid. But job-creation projects were abandoned and the rich-poor gap remained.

It is sometimes said the corruption that engulfed the country started during Thabo Mbeki’s presidency and became endemic under Jacob Zuma. But the seeds were sown earlier, and Mandela did little to curb its growth within the ANC while leader.

Mandela’s legacy is secure, the rough edges smoothed - a figure of reconciliation more than a guerrilla leader, a statesman, not a former communist, an icon solidified in sculptor’s stone rather than a magnificent, flawed and complex human being.