Unless you are a member of the ANC, you have no right to moan about the choices of their members. It is what members of the ANC - therefore the ANC - regard as competent.

Imagine an HR practitioner of a company fretting about how a job applicant should be hiding his criminal record in preparation for an interview. However, as a citizen you carry the ultimate responsibility to decide whether anyone presented to you at election time should be in government.

You have the power to prevent anyone who you think is not fit to run your government from reaching Parliament. It is not members of a political party, but you, the citizen, who makes the final decision. Real power lies in your hands as the taxpayer.

It is therefore an exercise in futility to harp on about the ANC or any other party’s choice of candidates. View the candidates, and decide for yourself whether you are comfortable to have the people mentioned on the list to be in Parliament.

If not, do not vote for such a party. If you do not trust the people on the party’s list, do not vote for the party. If you have no confidence in the ability of people on a party’s list to run your government efficiently, do not vote for such a party.

You should ask yourself whether you want people committed to the welfare of citizens and prosperity of the country in Parliament. Or whether you want to give the opportunity to unscrupulous people to use positions they assume through your vote and the access to your money so acquired, to enrich themselves at the expense of the country’s economic welfare.

If you engage a contractor to fix your leaking roof and after it has done the job, the roof is still leaking, do you re-engage the same contractor? If you repeatedly engage the contractor who leaves your roof still leaking, it means that you do not care about your house.

Similarly, if you consciously enable corrupt people into your Parliament, it means you do not care about your country.