Opinion: Young children need both male and female teachers









By working in roles that are typically viewed as being more appropriate for women, men can break down the notions that foster gender inequalities, say the writers. Picture: Shutterstock In South Africa, one in five teachers in the foundation phase, roughly from ages 6-9, are male. This is consistent with a global trend that sees men being more likely to teach adolescent than young childen. A lack of male teachers for young children has become the focus of a growing body of research internationally. Typically, this has examined the experiences of male educators and explanations for their absence. In South Africa, research focusing on male teachers has emerged alongside recent calls to increase the involvement of men in the lives of young children. Around 43% of children under 5 live without a biological father. Recently, we explored how masculinity is constructed and perceived by female and male teachers in the early years of schooling. To better understand why few men teach in the early years of schooling, we investigated the experiences of male teachers and how they were perceived by their female colleagues.

In doing so, we came to better understand why men might avoid this work, but also the reasons why schools should include both female and male teachers.

For men to choose to work as teachers of children in the early years, they must first overcome gender barriers. For example, gender expectations and stereotypes strongly influence why men shy away from teaching - with teaching often viewed as “women’s work” and associated with the care and nurturing of young children. Consequently, men who teach young children may have their masculinity questioned or scrutinised, and not be seen as “real men”.

Teaching young children, however, requires a balance of stereotypically feminine and masculine traits: the teacher must be caring, yet authoritative, a listener, and a leader. One important way this can be achieved is by including both male and female teachers.

To understand how men are perceived in the teaching profession, we spoke to male teachers and their female colleagues.

Our research found that there were conflicting accounts of men’s roles. Some teachers welcomed men, and others strongly condemned associations between men and young children.

Those who thought that men were important in children’s lives connected men with stereotypical male roles.

On a more progressive note, some of our findings show support for male teachers who can show children caring and non-violent ways of being a man.

The need for such male teachers stems from a wider societal problem in South Africa.

In a recent announcement capturing global attention, President Cyril Ramaphosa, described the rates of violence against women and children as being similar to a country at war; announcing an emergency action plan to deal with gender-based violence.

As gender scholars, we are greatly concerned about how existing gendered perceptions about men may affect perceptions of male teachers, too: particularly if men are uniformly positioned as bad.

The fact is that male teachers can provide a source of hope. Indeed, men are not a single group of perpetrators, and some care for children deeply.- The Conversation