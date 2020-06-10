OPINION: Young people must face today's challenges head-on like the 1976 youth did

The world has been turned upside down by the Covid-19 pandemic, the tyranny of police brutality in the US, and the death of Collins Khoza and others who were under police custody here at home. The debilitating issues have warped the imagination. Some of us are out of touch with reality to the point where we do not know what is to be done this Youth Month, or are not even aware that it is Youth Month. I call upon all citizens to be strong and face the challenges head-on. Students, like myself, find themselves in limbo as they continue to struggle with online learning. And pupils find themselves in a crisis of decision-making - to go to school and risk their lives, or to stay home.

But there is hope. Just like the youth of 1976, today’s youth must find the courage to continue with the struggle for education.

The youth of 2015 from the #RhodesMustFall and #FeesMustFall movements must reflect. As members of the Fallist movement, we must ask ourselves if we have betrayed our struggle. What could we have done better? What should we have done to link our struggles with the pupils in Basic Education, especially those in township and rural schools?

We must also note our victories. We fought for the insourcing of workers on our campus and forced the government to reduce fee increments, even though our call was for free, decolonised, quality education. They remain symbolic victories. They are but the start of an unending struggle that needs to be championed by the youth.

More needs to be done, particularly on decolonising the curriculum in basic and higher education.

One of our mistakes was to reduce the conversation and devote our energies to decolonising the curriculum in only tertiary institutions. The curriculum remains predominantly within the confines of Western thought.

Professor Sabelo Ndlovu-Gatsheni describes Western thought as trapped in the “coloniality of knowledge”, which is sustained by coloniality as a power structure. He describes coloniality as “a power structure, an epochal condition, and epistemological design” (which) lies at the centre of the present world structure”.

One cannot help but urge those who are committed to the idea of decolonising the curriculum to think about the ways they can use academia as the site of struggle to achieve the goal of decolonising the curriculum. This could be done through scholarly research and teaching.

We can learn from the likes of Professor Ndlovu-Gatsheni, who taught at Unisa, and Dr Lwazi Lushaba of UCT. Dr Lushaba played a pivotal role in the Fallist movement and continues to teach us about what he calls the “cognitive dominance” of Western thought.

He urges us to find ways to delink and decentre Western modernity in terms of content knowledge, epistemology and pedagogy, and the way our curriculum is structured and assessed.

We must resist the “colonial power matrix” of Western thought for it subjects us to cognitive inferiority. Ours is a struggle of epistemic disobedience, as Walter Mignolo teaches us.

We can beat racism, police brutality and the pandemic using academia, among others, as a site of struggle in order to seek equality and justice.