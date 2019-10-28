OPINION: Zille’s election as DA federal council chair is a step in the wrong direction









DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille speaks after the resignation of leader Mmusi Maimane and former Nelson Mandela mayor Athol Throlip. Picture: Itumeleng English/ African News Agency (ANA) It is a naked fact to every eye that the DA is heavily bleeding from wounds of fierce ideological infighting. And at the centre of the ferocious battle are sharp political policy differences. The fight is like a tornado that can obliterate everything in its path, dust and debris darkening its sinuous funnel. This has given rise to Helen Zille’s recent election as chairperson of the DA‘s federal council, which is a step in the wrong direction. Zille represents the party’s traditional base, which is nostalgic about lily whiteness and fighting for the interests of whites only. This is a base that is walking into the future looking backwards, that does not see the signs of the new times. We have witnessed the reality unfolding as Zille’s traditional base took offence at the party’s policy direction under Mmusi Maimane. Maimane’s vision was that of a great progressive leader, a vision that embraces all South Africans, breathes life into the party and is in rhythm with the prevailing spirit of our democracy. On the other hand, Zille and her ilk are hell-bent on pulling the party back to its traditional past to restore its lily whiteness and resuscitate its dedication to the service of white interests. Zille has said she was forced to run for the post of national chairperson because the party was moving away from liberal values. This does not surprise us, for it is the nature of hard-core liberals to indicate left and turn right. Unfortunately, that is to their detriment.

Professor Adebayo Williams correctly asserted that “history has a way of blindfolding its main actors. Its immanent logic dictates that they act contrary to their own interests and in a way that sharpens the contradictions that lead to their own oblivion and the emergence of a new paradigm”.

Maimane’s vision has planted seeds of political relevance for the DA as the party navigates its way in a non-racial, democratic South Africa. Seeds do not bear fruit overnight. It takes some time and patience. The great Kwame Nkrumah said: “A planted seed takes time to germinate before sprouting out into a glorious foliage that is visible to all.”

Is it fair to judge Maimane’s leadership qualities on the party’s performance in the 2019 elections?

How long had he been in the position when the elections took place? What do the review panel committee members mean when they say he is an indecisive leader?

The negative report from the panel review committee was not unexpected given the fact that the leader of the review panel was Tony Leon, another political dinosaur.

The review was necessary but unfortunately its spirit seems to have been that of witch-hunting.

The storm within the party will continue to lash it from end to end without let-up for as long as the fight against progressives rages on. Unfortunately, members of the party will be blinded by the flying dirt and sand carried by the screaming winds.