This has given rise to Helen Zille’s recent election as chairperson of the DA‘s federal council, which is a step in the wrong direction. Zille represents the party’s traditional base, which is nostalgic about lily whiteness and fighting for the interests of whites only. This is a base that is walking into the future looking backwards, that does not see the signs of the new times.
We have witnessed the reality unfolding as Zille’s traditional base took offence at the party’s policy direction under Mmusi Maimane. Maimane’s vision was that of a great progressive leader, a vision that embraces all South Africans, breathes life into the party and is in rhythm with the prevailing spirit of our democracy.
On the other hand, Zille and her ilk are hell-bent on pulling the party back to its traditional past to restore its lily whiteness and resuscitate its dedication to the service of white interests. Zille has said she was forced to run for the post of national chairperson because the party was moving away from liberal values.
This does not surprise us, for it is the nature of hard-core liberals to indicate left and turn right. Unfortunately, that is to their detriment.