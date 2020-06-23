OPINION: Zuma trial gives chance to other struggle heroes to come clean on arms deal

Former president Jacob Zuma and the French government-controlled Thales arms company have been charged with fraud, money laundering and racketeering. After multiple delays, Zuma and Thales are finally scheduled to go to court on Tuesday. The charges relate to a French sub-contract to install the combat suites in the German-supplied frigates. Yet Zuma was a small fish in the arms deal scandal, who sold his soul and country for a reported R4 million. Former French presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy who authorised the payments to Zuma were concerned that investigation and revelations in South Africa might jeopardise France’s access to the arms trade elsewhere. Sarkozy is scheduled to come to trial in France in October on unrelated charges of corruption. Chirac died last year. Bribes in the world arms trade are estimated to account for about 45% of global corruption. The big fish are the British, German and Swedish governments, who used Mbeki, Modise, Manuel and Erwin to “do the dirty work”, and then walked away from the consequences. The British government holds the controlling “golden share” in BAE, and is thus also responsible for war crimes committed with British-supplied arms in Yemen and other countries. In turn, BAE employed John Bredenkamp, the notorious Rhodesian arms dealer and British MI6 agent to secure the BAE/Saab fighter-aircraft contracts.

The 20-year Barclays Bank loan agreements for the contracts, guaranteed by the British government and signed by Manuel, are a textbook example of “Third World debt entrapment” by European banks and governments. Manuel and Cabinet ministers were warned that the arms deal would lead the country into mounting fiscal, economic and financial difficulties.

The British first demanded payment in South African gold. When this was rejected they - together with Armscor, Modise and Erwin - concocted the economic absurdity that R30billion spent on warships and warplanes would magically generate R110bn in offsets and 65 000 jobs. It was a ploy created to deceive Parliament, and obscure the reality that post-apartheid South Africa had inherited a bankrupted Treasury.

In return for South Africa spending $2.5bn on the BAE/Saab fighter aircraft that SA Air Force leaders rejected as too expensive and unsuited to South Africa’s requirements, BAE/Saab were obligated to deliver $8.7bn in offsets and create 30 667 jobs. The offsets “benefits” never materialised.

Terry Crawford-Browne.

Most of the planes are unused. South Africa has no pilots to fly them, no mechanics to maintain them and no money to fuel them. The affidavits I submitted to the Constitutional Court in 2010 detail how and why BAE paid bribes of £115m to secure the contracts. Fana Hlongwane, Bredenkamp and Richard Charter were the three main beneficiaries. Charter died in 2004 in a “canoeing accident” on the Orange River, allegedly murdered by one of Bredenkamp’s henchmen. The bribes were paid mainly via a BAE front company in the British Virgin Islands, Red Diamond Trading Company.

Allegations in Eye on the Gold include that Janusz Walus, who murdered Chris Hani in 1993, was employed by Bredenkamp and the British government in an attempt to derail South Africa’s transition to constitutional democracy. Prime minister Tony Blair intervened in 2006 to block the British Serious Fraud Office investigations into bribes paid by BAE for arms deals with Saudi Arabia, South Africa and six other countries.

As a “bagman” for BAE, Prince Bandar of Saudi Arabia was a frequent visitor to South Africa. Nelson Mandela acknowledged that Saudi Arabia was a major donor to the ANC. Bandar was also the well-connected Saudi ambassador in Washington to whom BAE paid bribes of more than £1bn.

The FBI demanded to know why the British were laundering bribes through the American banking system. BAE was fined $479m in 2010 and 2011 for export irregularities that included illegal use of US-made components for the BAE/Saab Gripens supplied to South Africa. At the time, Hillary Clinton was the US secretary of state. Following a donation from Saudi Arabia to the Clinton Foundation, the intended disbarment certificate to block BAE from tendering for US government business was rescinded in 2011. The episode also illustrates how pervasive and institutionalised corruption is at the highest levels of the British and US governments. By comparison, Zuma is an amateur.

Bredenkamp died on Wednesday in Zimbabwe. He was never charged in Britain, South Africa or Zimbabwe for devastation he inflicted on South Africa and many other countries.

Zuma’s trial is an opportunity for Mbeki, Manuel, Erwin and Zuma to come clean. Zuma and his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, have suggested they will spill the beans”.

A plea-bargained presidential pardon for Zuma’s full disclosures about the arms deal and the ANC’s betrayal of South Africa’s hard-won struggle against apartheid might even be worth the price. Otherwise, Zuma’s alternative should be the rest of his life in jail.