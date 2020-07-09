Polluting our rivers will only worsen the water scarcity issue

“I dream of our vast deserts, of our forests, of all our great wilderness. We must never forget that it is our duty to protect this environment.” This quote by Nelson Mandela reflects his thoughts about the importance of maintaining a clean, sustainable environment. On Robben Island, he cleaned his cell every morning and he tended and nurtured plants in a small garden he created in the forecourt of his cell. His dream for a good, clean environment manifested itself throughout his life. Addressing Parliament during his tenure as president, Mandela once said: “The environment is in your hands to create a better world for those who live in it.”

Mandela inspired us all to strive for a healthy environment to sustain us. It is therefore incumbent upon us to follow in his footsteps and fulfil his dream. We can do so by ensuring the cleanliness of water resources such as rivers and wetlands.

We live in a country where water is scarce; only 30 or so other countries have less water per person than we do.

Our climate is far more variable than many other countries. And climate change will make our natural water supplies even more difficult to predict and manage.

We want water security to ensure that people will always have enough water to meet their basic needs, and in which industry can invest, knowing that there is a reliable supply. While we cannot guarantee rain for farmers, we must ensure that their irrigation supplies are predictable and well managed.

The Department of Water and Sanitation celebrates July as Mandela Month by virtually cleaning the ­country’s dirty rivers.

Through the Clear Rivers Campaign, the department seeks to undertake a collaborative effort and engage communities as well as promote and create awareness and education.

Fostering volunteerism among communities is encouraged as part of a proactive approach to protecting our water ecosystems.

Our research reveals that factories and big businesses are the main culprits of river pollution.

Water pollution causes an algal bloom in river and the marine environments, and the proliferation of newly introduced nutrients stimulates plant and algae growth, which in turn reduces oxygen levels in the water. The lack of oxygen has a detrimental effect on the ecosystem, such as the death of fish and other marine creatures.

Last year, I visited the coal mining belt in the highveld of Mpumalanga, where I discovered that the mining industry was responsible for the massive pollution of underground water.

Consequently, thousands of locals are battling to access clean drinking water, yet the mining bosses don’t care two hoots. However, the Blue Scorpions, the department’s monitoring and enforcement unit, and I are working on a plan to clamp down on the transgressions.

We are guided in our practice by the National Water Act of 1998 and the Water Services Act, both of which provide a framework for sustainable water resource management while ­enabling improved and broadened service delivery.

As custodians of this national resource, we all have a responsibility to support water conservation.