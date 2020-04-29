Reorganising special schools after lockdown will require extraordinary co-operation and support

Covid-19 has us hiding fearfully in “lockdown” tunnels, counting heavily on our medics and scientists to lead us safely into the light again. Education has put out recovery plans which are solely for ordinary (aka mainstream) schools and grades, seemingly marginalising special schools. Special schools cater for pupils with a range of physical or intellectual disabilities requiring high intensive levels of educational care and support. The objective lies in supporting the pupils to use their remaining abilities maximally. The methodology of choice involves curriculum adaptation, training, repetition and consolidation to gradually mould pupils into at least some measure of independent living. Routine is what gives the pupils meaningful orderliness and fosters learning. Limited memory span is one of the learning barriers. Even minor breaks like weekends necessitate a kind of catch-up programme. A major break in routine, such as this lockdown, will promote anxiety, acting up and regression in the pupils for whom a school is usually a place of constancy, learning and happiness.

The post-lockdown programme for this sector will have to take several factors into consideration.

Staff should return at least a week, if not a fortnight, in advance of the pupils. The priority for both groups would be screening and where indicated, testing and isolation.

The earlier arrival of staff is not only to oversee sanitising of buildings and whatever seating and other arrangements have to be made, but for their own training in all the finer points of safety measures and use of protective wear. Department of Health personnel would make ideal trainers.

It would be best for pupils to return in batches, starting with the highest grades/phases first. Instruction should commence with Covid-19-related safety precautions rather than the curriculum.

Techniques such as masking; sanitising; washing; the protocols relevant to coughing and sneezing and social distancing could be taught via fun activities such as singing, drama, and choral counting - all of which could link to aspects of the curriculum.

Teaching the pupils physical distancing, however, would be a challenge. They are gregarious, quick to hug or touch, and it would take a great deal of repetition and consolidation for this to become a habit.

Given the challenges regarding “moulding” the severe to profoundly intellectually disabled pupil into new behaviours, there is the fear that having the entire complement of pupils at school could easily catapult the school into a new “infection hot spot”.

It might be worthwhile to allow the return of only the pupils closest to the exit age of 18. This at least relieves the burden of physical distancing. However, with a full complement of teachers on board, many can be involved in writing simple home programmes for the other children, and distributing these at convenient collection points.

Special schools are generally understaffed and funding issues are a reality. Even at the best of times they barely cope. The added burden of costs related to staffing regarding school and hostel sanitisation; acquiring materials; and reorganising spacing to comply with physical distancing norms will be monumental.

Maintaining prescribed distances in hostels will be almost impossible unless new premises are found or the horrendous decision is taken to exclude some pupils. If the state does not support special schools in material, financial and practical ways, they might collapse.

Given the learning limitations of this group, when curriculum delivery recommences it ought to be a complete restart, while keeping tuition in Covid-19 safety precautions “on the go”, until they become a habit.

In order to ensure safety measures are implemented at home, education of parents becomes vital. One way of maintaining physical distancing in school buses would be to make more trips to and from pick-up points and school, with fewer pupils on board.

Providing special school education and training is, even at the best of times, a “tough call”. The men and women who serve in the schools are arguably our greatest but unrecognised heroes. These heroes will, again, strive to rise to the occasion. But without the active and sustained support of all relevant education district officials the schools will more than likely fail.

Now is the time for curriculum advisers and circuit managers, who generally “can’t find the time” to support special schools, to do so in earnest. In order for the district to ensure accountable and proper service delivery to special schools, it would be best to allocate one circuit manager and one curriculum adviser.

This will swing the situation from what seems to be neglect of these schools to meaningful and accountable service. The “can’t find the time” trend and the other of “leaving” the support of special schools to district office therapists and psychologists should be a thing of the past.

This is an unexplored journey which we are taking, calling for extraordinary co-operation and support. The hard lessons we shall learn should form a route map for the future.

* Logan Govender is an educational psychologist, and former circuit manager and deputy director of Special Needs Services.

