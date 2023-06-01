Russia echoes ‘might is right’ foreign policy of the past

HE Gjermund Sæther May 17th is the Norwegian Independence Day. On this day in 1814, we got our own constitution, and we gained full independence in 1905.

The constitution from 1814 was an act of rebellion against the big European powers at the time who wanted to “hand over” Norway from Denmark to Sweden after the Napoleonic wars. Norway rejected the notion that “might is right” at home and abroad ever since. Our will to resist was tested during World War II, when Norway was invaded by Nazi-Germany. My mother, five years old on the day of the invasion of April 9, recalls German planes with swastikas bombing a military airfield outside Oslo. Norway believed that neutrality would serve as a defence against invasion and, consequently, was ill prepared for the war. Nevertheless, with the help of allies, Norway fought against the invaders for two months before succumbing to their overwhelming might. Five terrible years of German occupation followed. Norwegians lived under a dictatorship propped up by 400 000 German soldiers. All over Europe, war, violence and death were Hitler’s instruments to gain power and to grab territory.

UN charter the bulwark Most nations in Europe thought we had left behind the era of war and invasion against neighbouring countries after World War II. The 50 million dead in World War II birthed the UN-charter. For decades, the number of inter-state conflicts in the world decreased. We assumed that the era of large-scale war in Europe was over, but we were wrong. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine takes us back to an era in which the state of play between countries are decided on the principle of “might is right”. In other words, the strong can do as they wish, without consideration of morals, norms or laws. The mighty can deprive independent countries of their self-determination and violate their sovereignty. Russia’s invasion has displaced 15 million people. I have met some of the victims of this aggression in Norway. Olga and Danyl, a Russian-speaking couple from Mariupol in Ukraine, about 60km from the Russian border, are just one example. With their two young children, they fled under dramatic circumstances at the beginning of the invasion as the Russian army destroyed their city. The family sought refuge in Norway, living in my brother’s house for several weeks before settling in as refugees. They refused to live under a Russian dictatorship. Just like the refugees who came to Norway from war zones in The Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and Syria, the refugees from Ukraine need our assistance.

The blame game Similar to big, bellicose European powers in the past, Russia is also a master of blaming the war on others, in particular on Nato’s so-called expansion. Norway has been a member since 1949. Like all the alliance members we joined it voluntarily after a democratic process. Nato is a defensive alliance, and not a threat to anyone. Today’s Russia, on the other hand, is an existential threat to its neighbours. It was Russia that invaded parts of Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014 and 2022. The rest of Europe does not accept Russia’s invasion, which is why Europe is united against Russia’s invasion. Sovereignty and self-determination the core of democracy

Norway was liberated by the allied forces in May 1945, and the first thing my mother did was find her Norwegian flag, which had been hidden for the past five years. The Germans had outlawed the Norwegian flag, a symbol of resistance. Norway's freedom was achieved, in part, due to the Soviet Union, which suffered significant losses in liberating northern parts of the country. Norway has not forgotten this and, to this day, war memorials for fallen Soviet soldiers remain to demonstrate our gratitude and respect for their sacrifice. The Kremlin leadership believed that they could easily dominate Ukraine, but the Ukrainian people are fighting for their self-determination, democracy and right to exist. Just as Norwegians did during World War II. We know what foreign occupation is like. That is one reason why we supported African liberation movements politically and financially from the 1960s and onwards. Today, Norway supports the self-determination of Ukraine and provides political and military support, as well as humanitarian and development aid.

Ukraine has the right to defend itself Our wish for self-determination is expressed in our celebration of independence day on May 17. After the horrors of World War II, the UN Charter was meant to stop wars between states. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a gross violation of the UN Charter, something the UN secretary general has made clear. Ukraine has the right to defend itself from invasion, under international law and basic moral principles. Norway’s support to Ukraine is also in line with the UN charter. Norway does not accept that we, who share a border with Russia, should live in the shadow of threats of invasion. All countries, whether it is Norway, Ukraine or South Africa, have a right to self-determination. Russia’s war of aggression is a tragedy also for Russians

Russia is our neighbour. Even during the Cold War, Norway engaged with the Soviet Union. In recent years, the Arctic Council has been an arena for useful co-operation but these days, the co-operation is limited since Russia has broken the fundamental European and global norms for peaceful coexistence between neighbouring states. The outlook for positive political change in Russia is poor. Liberal forces have been marginalised. Leading regime critics have been jailed or forced into exile. Civil society and the independent media have been silenced. Schoolchildren are taken away from their parents if they make drawings about ending the war. The invasion of Ukraine has entailed a much more autocratic and totalitarian Russia. Looking forward