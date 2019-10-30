The success of the debate has been to unearth deep-rooted problems, the eradication of which is fundamental to the success of any health system.
An article in a newspaper, on Sunday, states that the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) has come under fire. It was running multiple investigations into Johannesburg paediatric surgeon, Peter Beale, at the time two children died after going under his knife. The investigations, were into his competence, among other things.
The South African Medical Association (Sama) described the HPCSA as “inefficient and ineffective”.
This comes as the Hawks and Special Investigating Unit are investigating the HPCSA staff for allegedly fraudulently licensing medical practitioners and taking bribes.