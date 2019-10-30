Shortage of health professionals leading to unnecessary deaths, maiming of patients









The shortage of health professionals in the country, which is receiving little to no attention, will lead to many unnecessary deaths and maiming of many people. File Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) While the primary objective of our national conversation was to determine our readiness to implement the National Health Insurance, it seems there is no end to the shocking revelations of the problems plaguing our health system. The success of the debate has been to unearth deep-rooted problems, the eradication of which is fundamental to the success of any health system. An article in a newspaper, on Sunday, states that the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) has come under fire. It was running multiple investigations into Johannesburg paediatric surgeon, Peter Beale, at the time two children died after going under his knife. The investigations, were into his competence, among other things. The South African Medical Association (Sama) described the HPCSA as “inefficient and ineffective”. This comes as the Hawks and Special Investigating Unit are investigating the HPCSA staff for allegedly fraudulently licensing medical practitioners and taking bribes.

In 2015, after anonymous complaints about alleged maladministration, then-minister of health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi ordered an investigation into the regulator which found “multiple-system organisational dysfunction and” evidence of administrative irregularities, mismanagement and poor governance”.

But Beale’s woes cannot be viewed in isolation from the environment in which medical professionals find themselves.

No surgeon, however competent, can pull off a successful surgical procedure without the support of a dedicated surgical team which must include an assistant surgeon, an anaesthetist, an anaesthetic nurse, a scrub nurse and two circulating nurses.

The shortage of health professionals in the country, which is receiving little to no attention, will lead to many unnecessary deaths and maiming of many people.

The HPCSA and the South African Nursing Council should go back to basics and fulfil their respective functions to stabilise our health system before we can hope to implement a successful universal healthcare system.