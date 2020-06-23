Sorry to burst your bubble, recent electoral ruling doesn't give power to people

A brief sensation a week or two ago was caused by the Constitutional Court ruling that independents must be allowed to stand for Parliament and the provincial legislatures. The unconstitutionality of the Electoral Act was suspended for two years, to give Parliament an opportunity of bringing it into line with the Constitution. The ruling was greeted by most of the media as a tremendous step forward; gushingly described as “returning power to the people”, and destroying the grip of the “party bosses”. That assessment, often by people who have not read the Constitution or the Electoral Act, or know little about the politics of South Africa, is nonsense. My prediction is that one or two individuals might gather 50000 or so votes and secure a seat in Parliament. When they get there, they will be as powerless and devoid of real influence, like the members of the host of tiny parties there.

The so-called “party bosses” are elected to senior office in their party and they are not a malevolent bunch of nasties who are out to force the voters to vote for junk candidates.

To my knowledge, and I concede there might be exceptions, most parties try to nominate candidates who will be a credit to their party, helping to win the election and do a reasonable job if elected.

Douglas Gibson

Voters vote for parties because they have confidence in what the party stands for. They believe that it is in their interests to support the policy direction, the promises, the record and the leaders (that is the “party bosses”) of the party.

Why on Earth does anyone think that generally, self-appointed candidates will be superior to the candidates selected by political parties?

I am not an expert on other parties, but I played a role in the DA. I know how rigorous the DA's nomination and selection process is, starting from the hundreds of hopeful aspirants responding to advertisements calling for interested persons to apply.

The DA has a stringent set of criteria. Aspirants also have to pass a screening process, an electoral college and a selection panel process. The regional and provincial structures play an oversight role before the lists are passed to the party at federal level for appeals and final approval.

Politicians, believe it or not, are human. Sometimes mistakes are made and people are nominated and perhaps even elected but turn out to be less than desirable, or even criminals. But most members of all parties do try to serve the voters and their parties to the best of their ability.

There are a few who astound observers by the very modest talents they display and one wonders how on Earth they managed to talk their way in. Is there any reason to believe that self-appointed candidates standing as independents will be any better?

Many commentators neglected to mention that independents have always been able to stand for local government. Despite this, the number of successful independent candidates is minuscule.

Where are they in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, to name only three councils? The EFF did not win a single ward and their councillors all came from the proportional vote. Independents, with far less money, organisation, helpers and public support will find it incredibly difficult to get elected.

In summary: a damp squib and certainly not a case of “power to the people”.