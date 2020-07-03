South Africans must condemn police brutality

“We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” This is a preamble to the Declaration of Independence adopted by America on July 4, 1776. Ironically, centuries later, these words no longer stand true. In fact, with the emergence of #BlackLivesMatter, July 4, which Americans will celebrate tomorrow, no longer has a meaning both in the US and globally. The independence that some Americans fought so hard for has seemingly diminished with every killing of those in the minority by law enforcement authorities in that country. The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Atatiana Jefferson, Aura Rosser, Stephon Clark, Botham Jean, Philando Castille, Alton Sterling, Michelle Cusseaux, Freddie Gray, Janisha Fonville, Eric Garner, Akai Gurley, Treyvon Martin and many more have shaken many African Americans to the core, with each asking: “Am I next?” or “Is my child next?”

Back home, the government is set to release a report over the next few weeks following the investigations into the death of Collins Khosa.

Khosa was allegedly killed at his house during the first days of the lockdown when the army was deployed across the country to help the police.

On Wednesday, another incident occurred. Cape Town law enforcement officers evicted a naked man in Khayelitsha - a move that has been widely condemned by many in the country, who have said the man was stripped of his dignity.

Despite South Africa having celebrated 26 years of its independence in April, Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday told Parliament that 49 cases of police brutality had been reported since the start of the lockdown.

He added that eight police officers were shot and killed during the same period. Cele was also quoted in some media reports stating that “the law says police are allowed to use deadly force to defend and protect”.

While police killings have to be condemned in the strongest possible terms, society should do likewise and condemn police brutality.

We need to find solutions that will ensure that no force is used unnecessarily by the police. If we don’t, we will follow in the footsteps of the US and bring shame to our country.