Tackling GBV through a holistic ecosystem approach

By: Takalani Netshitenzhe Gender-based violence (GBV) is a pervasive and urgent issue. Data from the World Bank estimates that one in three women will be affected by GBV in their lifetime, with South Africa ranked as having some of the highest rates of femicide and rape in the world. GBV is a serious and persistent problem, which requires a concerted effort from all aspects of society to effect widespread change and combat it.

While in the past there has been a focus on singular interventions for GBV, particularly by the private sector, the alarming statistics highlight that a stronger, more co-ordinated approach is needed if we are to counter this scourge in our country. Establishing a practical and viable GBV ecosystem through partnerships between the public, private sector and civil society organisations has the potential for long-lasting impact in eliminating all forms of GBV in our society. At Vodacom, we have made an ongoing commitment to tackling GBV as part of our gender empowerment strategy, which is tied to our purpose pillar of inclusion for all. Working with government and civil society organisations, we have implemented an encompassing GBV ecosystem that includes prevention and response, and victim support and empowerment. The success of this framework can serve as a best practice solution in taking comprehensive and unified action against GBV and achieving greater sustainable results. Prevention and response strategies

One significant aspect of the GBV ecosystem is the prevention and response pillar, which includes identifying early signals of violence, creating greater awareness and enabling interventions to stop GBV from happening in the future. This incorporates providing access to information and resources for those at risk of GBV and services such as counselling and helplines. Using our core capabilities as a technology provider, for example, Vodacom launched the Bright Sky SA app, which offers risk assessment and awareness for anyone in an abusive relationship, and provides information on GBV and support services. In addition, 10 years ago, we partnered with the Department of Social Development to set up the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC), where women experiencing violence and abuse could call the GBVCC to speak to a counsellor and receive police response should their lives be in danger. Importantly, prevention and response interventions need to happen at an early age. We have deliberately targeted schools as a platform for gender empowerment and the GBV ecosystem because this is where young people spend most of their time. Furthermore, their socio-economic environment can play a pivotal role in their school performance. Research has continuously shown that learners affected by violence can experience psychological effects, and are more likely to be survivors or perpetrators of GBV later in life. As such, since 2021, our GBV ecosystem involves working with the Department of Basic Education to place 22 psychosocial professionals in 17 schools, reaching approximately 17 000 learners across seven provinces.

Support and empowerment initiatives In taking a holistic approach to GBV, steps need to go beyond prevention and response mechanisms to support and empower GBV survivors. This could mean assisting with measures to help GBV survivors find employment so that they are not economically dependent on the perpetrators or offering programmes to develop their skills and confidence. For instance, Vodacom has provided 1 400 survivors at shelters with training in ICT, such as how to use the internet, create a CV, or look for a job so that they become financially independent and are thus less likely to return to an abusive spouse or partner. Other actions in the GBV ecosystem that support and empower survivors include introducing workplace policies that put an end to violence of any kind, both in and out of the workplace, while protecting employees and bringing GBV perpetrators to task. This is something which Vodacom pioneered in 2019, as the first company in South Africa to unveil a policy to support employees who have been exposed to domestic violence or abuse.

Prioritising partnerships To ensure sustainable outcomes in overcoming GBV, all these efforts in the ecosystem are dependent on co-ordination and engagement with government and other key stakeholders, such as community organisations. Committed partnerships between the private and public sectors are vital in building an effective, integrated GBV framework, which has a far-reaching, inclusive impact. Continuing to work with the government in the fight against GBV, we are helping to build Thuthuzela Care Centres (TCCs) across six provinces this financial year. As a critical part of South Africa’s anti-rape strategy and led by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Sexual Offences and Community Affairs Unit, the TCCs allow victims to safely report GBV and receive immediate medical attention and counselling in one location, aiming to reduce secondary victimisation and build a case ready for successful prosecution. In also providing support for rape victims, the TCCs showcase how a multi-pronged, multi-partner ecosystem approach can help to combat GBV.