The ANC should review its foreign policy on Israel

Kenneth Mokgatlhe At its upcoming elective conference, the ANC will be presented with a rare opportunity to review its foreign policy towards Israel. This follows the decision at its previous elective conference, where it was resolved to downgrade South Africa’s embassy in Israel, which was not such a wise move. As is evident to any observer, the hostility of Pretoria towards Israel does not help to bring about peace between the two states of Israel and Palestine.

Under the rule of the ANC, South Africa has neglected to play a mediatory role between Israel and Palestine in order to help resolve a conflict that has lasted for decades. The ANC believes that blaming and painting Israel as the “bad guys” will help break the deadlock between these two countries; however, it has never been helpful in ameliorating tensions. It has become evident that dialogue is the only effective mechanism to end the conflict. Last week, members of South African civil society, churches, and business organisations came together to sign what is called the Tshwane-Jerusalem Declaration. This noble declaration calls for the rekindling and re-establishment of relations between South Africa and Israel. It is not only a spiritual call by Christians who have links with Israel, but is also about what other South Africans believe could be beneficial to them from Israel’s record of development and innovation. Many South Africans see Israel as a partner for development, co-operation, and friendship based on mutually beneficial relationships. “We, proud South Africans, call on our government to cease its prejudiced stance against Israel, and demand that it affirms Israel’s inalienable right to exist in peace as the world’s only Jewish state,” the Tshwane-Jerusalem Declaration reads.

South Africa enjoys a high reputation for having ended the racist apartheid regime without bloodshed. This was accomplished around the negotiations table, a process led by the ANC, the then ruling National Party, and other organisations forming part of the liberation struggle – churches, cultural groups, labour organisations, and the like. The world watched with keen interest as the masses of this country humbled everyone who had predicted the worst by not taking revenge against those who had ill-treated them. It is now time for South Africa to once again take this message of peace to the world. There is a pressing need for the South African government to lend its ears to citizens calling for changes in how relations between South Africa and Israel are conducted.

Israel, in contrast to the white minority under apartheid, has never cruelly exploited the South African people, plundered their land, looted their resources, or colonised them in any way. The countries which are strongly linked with a negative contribution towards South Africa are its major economic or political partners. The justifications furnished to dismiss or sideline Israel are baseless. Israel has proven to be an essential ally to Africa through its foreign policy to provide humanitarian services to the neediest who do not get any help from their elected governments. When it comes to countries such as Iran, China or Zimbabwe, there has always been room for discussion. By contrast, there has never been space for dialogue with Israel by the South African government. There is more than enough evidence indicating human rights violations by Iran, China, Zimbabwe or Afghanistan against their own citizens who seeks to oppose the state of affairs in their countries. Why is South Africa not treating these countries in the manner in which it is treating Israel? It is this kind of gross bias and subjectivity that the ANC has to amend in order to help build a better society through its political and economic influence. The South African government has listened to a small anti-Israel body that “succeeded” in labelling the country as “apartheid”. The truth is that labelling Israel an “apartheid state” is an injustice towards both Israel and South Africa. Under the apartheid regime, South Africa maintained special privileges for the white minority. That meant that white people could go to places where blacks could not, study courses that blacks couldn’t, get jobs that blacks could not, live and own property in places that blacks could not, and so on. This is not happening in Israel. There everyone regardless of colour, sex, religion or ethnicity can study anything they want, and live and work anywhere they choose. The racial discrimination that existed in apartheid South Africa does not exist in Israel.

Like any other country, Israel has problems and faults, but that does not place it anywhere near the category of apartheid South Africa, a brutal regime that victimised black people in so many ways. If we are to compare apartheid South Africa with what Israel is today, we should constantly remind ourselves of the brutalities of the regime led by the National Party in the years 1948-1990. We should not be ignorant of the existing facts. What may constitute an explanation for why the term “apartheid” is used by the South African government in relation to Israel may be the occupation of the West Bank by the Jewish state. Yes, occupation is wrong, but it does not constitute apartheid. There are many Israelis who call for their country to do away with the occupation of the West Bank. However, this is not the only obstacle to the realisation of a two-state solution to the conflict, as both Israel and Palestine are to be blamed for their reluctance to move forward. It is here that South Africa, instead of boycotting Israel, can make an important contribution. *Kenneth Mokgatlhe is an independent writer and social commentator.