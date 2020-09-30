The only strong message Ramaphosa can send over Zim matter is by firing Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Stefanie Fick The organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) takes note of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s action against Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, for taking an ANC delegation to Zimbabwe on a SA Air Force jet. The sanction to dock three months of her salary is insufficient when taking other factors into account. We also question the fact she was put in charge of ensuring the ANC repay the money for the flight. What makes matters worse, is that the minister has acted out of line in a similar manner in the past. In 2014, she allowed a military aircraft to be used to transport her late son’s acquaintance, Michelle Wege, from the Democratic Republic of Congo to South Africa. These actions are in contravention of the executive members’ ethics act and, by repeating such gross misconduct, it’s time for her to go.

Criminal charges have been filed against Mapisa-Nqakula, while a complaint was submitted to the public protector to investigate possible violations of the ethics act. The minister has not been held accountable for her prior actions and, once again, has contravened the act and displayed little regard for her responsibilities.

We need the president to relieve Mapisa-Nqakula of her duties, thereby sending a strong message to people in positions of authority that harsh action can be expected when acting outside the laws or not in the best interest of the people. Outa has written to the president, requesting that he recalls the minister and replace her with someone who will display greater regard for the rules and the role.

* Stefanie Fick is the Outa head of accountability.

** The views expressed herein are not necessarily those of The Star.