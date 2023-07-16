The power struggle in South Africa is extremely puzzling, and it’s highly probable that foreign elements are at play

Media reports of attempts to unseat Deputy President Paul Mashatile are shrouded in mystery and intrigue. A distinct possibility is that Western intelligence agencies are exploiting divisions with the ANC, and are carefully fomenting conflict within the hierarchy of the ANC in a carefully scripted strategy to decide the fate of the party next year.

On March 14, 1973, the then assistant secretary of state for African affairs, issued a profound statement, imploring the US “to not get involved in any way in seeking to determine how they are governed and by whom”. Historian Susan Williams, in her widely acknowledged book, White Malice, glaringly reveals Western interference in the destiny of Africa’s affairs.The book captures the arrogance of power and detestable methods to regain control over sovereign states. In 1957, a high-ranking CIA agent brazenly declared: “Africa has become the real battleground and the next field of the big test of strength, not only for the free world, but for our own country and our allies who are colonialist powers.”

Now 66 years later, that statement is still relevant as the West continues to intimidate Africa, using force and sanctions as an instrument of regime change. South Africa’s dicey neutral stance in the Ukraine/Russia conflict has bewildered the West, hence its determination to change that posture even at the expense of changing the balance of power in southern Africa. In Western power policy, neutrality means to be on the side of the aggressor. In today’s demented world, those with immense power can force nations into submission.

Perhaps we should emulate the policy of Austria, where the chancellor proclaimed: “Austrian neutrality is a policy of peace in action, it is defensive neutrality.” The power struggle in South Africa is extremely puzzling, it is highly probable that foreign elements are at play. The future of our country is at stake. It is certain that no political party will gain 50% of the votes next year. The ANC is split on ideological lines; its once impregnable position is now about to fade into oblivion. Invisible forces are determined to thwart any marriage of convenience between the EFF and the ANC next year. Together they could probably muster 55% of the votes cast.

As 2024 draws near, the peril of instability looms over our beleaguered land. * Farouk Araie, Joburg.