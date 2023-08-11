The Urgency of Resolving the Western Sahara Conflict: An Imperative for the African Union to Empower Morocco's Sovereignty

Willah Joseph Mudolo While writing my book "Africa on the Change", I ventured deeply into the various regions of the continent, seeking to identify and understand the forces propelling its evolution.

I discovered a broad spectrum of factors, ranging from economic progress and technological innovation to the continent's handling of lingering political disputes. However, my research took a sobering turn when I zoomed into North Africa, specifically the Kingdom of Morocco and the Western Sahara region. A decades-long diplomatic deadlock gripped my attention—a concerning stalemate of immense complexity that could destabilise the region and undermine the larger vision of African unity and prosperity. This article makes a compelling case for the African Union (AU) to reconsider its stance on this persistent conflict and to support Morocco's claim over Western Sahara. This argument is not a call to enforce arbitrary territorial dominance.

Still, it is urging an alignment with the realities on the ground—facts that have historical, socio-economic, security, and geopolitical implications not only for Morocco and Western Sahara but for the African continent as a whole. In synthesising the findings from my research with the contents of this article, it becomes clear that the situation in Western Sahara is not just a regional concern but a continental one. Therefore, the resolution of this conflict is not just a matter of national sovereignty but a strategic move towards a unified, prosperous, and stable Africa. The Western Sahara conflict, one of Africa's oldest and most complex political disputes, has been a pressing issue that has shadowed the African continent for over four decades. Despite numerous efforts by the United Nations and African Union (AU) to broker a lasting solution, the contestation over the territory's sovereignty between Morocco and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) remains unresolved. The stasis exacerbates regional instability and impedes the continent's overall socio-economic development.

At the heart of the Western Sahara dispute lies the question of self-determination. The region is torn between Morocco's claim of sovereignty and the SADR's desire for independence, supported by the Polisario Front. While the UN has not recognised either party's power, it has put forth several unsuccessful initiatives to determine the region's fate through a self-determination referendum. The African Union, however, needs to reassess its stance and align itself with the prevailing realities of the region. A comprehensive solution is required to ensure Africa's collective pursuit of Agenda 2063, a strategic framework for the continent's socio-economic transformation over the next 50 years. The Western Sahara conflict, with its potential to trigger regional instability and hinder economic integration, poses a significant obstacle to achieving the aspirations outlined in the AU's transformative vision. Arguably, the AU should prioritise resolving this longstanding conflict, empowering Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara. Here are several reasons that warrant a reassessment of the AU's stance and a need to bolster Morocco's claim:

Firstly, Morocco's historical ties to the Western Sahara are undeniable. Before the Spanish occupation, several Moroccan dynasties ruled over the territory, effectively making it an integral part of the Moroccan Kingdom. The 1975 Madrid Accords, which ended Spanish rule, also transferred administrative control to Morocco and Mauritania. Mauritania withdrew its claim in 1979, reinforcing Morocco's de facto administrative control. Secondly, Morocco's significant investments in the Western Sahara show its commitment to the region's socio-economic development. The Moroccan government has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure, education, and health sectors to improve the lives of the Sahrawis. Furthermore, if effectively implemented, Morocco's ambitious autonomy plan for the region could provide an avenue for enhanced political participation of the Sahrawi people while ensuring the territory's economic integration with the rest of Morocco. Thirdly, an analysis of regional stability presents a compelling case for supporting Morocco's sovereignty. The continuation of the Western Sahara conflict provides fertile ground for illegal activities such as drug trafficking, smuggling, and even terrorism. Supporting Moroccan sovereignty would foster stability, crucial for regional security and broader continental integration efforts under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Finally, a resolution in Morocco's favour would uphold the territorial integrity of African states, a principle enshrined in the AU's Constitutive Act. It would set a precedent against secessionist movements and the fragmentation of African countries, thus fostering continental unity. Morocco, one of Africa's most vibrant economies, has grown significantly over the past decade. The country's strategic location as a gateway to Europe, political stability, and progressive economic policies make it an essential player in Africa's socioeconomic transformation. By empowering Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, the AU would resolve a longstanding conflict and boost the continent's progress towards the aspirations of Agenda 2063. Should the AU negate Morocco’s developmental role, a populist stance will depose the region into poverty and untold mayhem. Morocco’s role as a provider of employment must be emphasised across the region. Above land disputes and traditional differences, lies the need for human survival, food and clean water, housing and education.

Rabat has emerged beyond the acronym of indifference to find itself as a key player and driver of economic emancipation. The Western Sahara’s demise may come from the cloak of false independence. The ultimate test of independence is the safety of the Sahrawi people, the protection of women, and the economic stability of all people. The resolution of the Western Sahara conflict is imperative for the African Union, not a choice. Supporting Morocco's sovereignty over the region presents a pragmatic, viable solution to a conflict that has lingered far too long. The AU must recognise this reality and prioritise efforts towards a decisive resolution that respects history, prioritises stability, and advances the shared objectives of African unity and prosperity. Western Sahara's ambitions to rule the region, led by the Polisario Front and the self-proclaimed SADR, have significant weaknesses and potential threats to regional stability. The ambiguity surrounding the SADR's legitimacy impedes efforts to establish effective governance, affecting economic aid, strategic alliances, and international diplomacy.

The transition from a military-focused organization to a government capable of addressing complex social, economic, and political challenges is fraught with obstacles. Visions of an independent Western Sahara held by the SADR could further destabilize the region, leading to a power vacuum and potential conflicts. Although the SADR has a robust economic strategy for an independent Western Sahara, it has not presented a robust economic strategy for the region. The region is endowed with phosphate deposits and offshore hydrocarbons, but without a comprehensive plan, it could face significant economic obstacles. If the region is not granted to Morocco, it could become a "no man's land" and be susceptible to illicit activities and could jeopardize substantial investments in the region, which are crucial for the region's development. The African Union must weigh the practicalities of governance and the potential effects on regional stability. The evidence indicates that the Polisario Front and SADR may lack the capacity to effectively administer an independent Western Sahara. A thoughtful, decisive resolution is required immediately to address these concerns and ensure the region's stability and development outside of Algerian influence.