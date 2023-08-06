Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportVerveOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportVerveOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, August 6, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

They did it and in dramatic style, too - Banyana Banyana make history

(Pretoria - 02 August 2023.) Chairperson of the South African Gallery of Legends Ria Ledwaba hosts a breakfast and public viewing to Support Banyana Banyana on their Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 against Italy, in Pretoria on Wednesday. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA)

(Pretoria - 02 August 2023.) Chairperson of the South African Gallery of Legends Ria Ledwaba hosts a breakfast and public viewing to Support Banyana Banyana on their Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 against Italy, in Pretoria on Wednesday. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Share

They did it and in dramatic style, too! Our girls beat the Azzurri and qualify for the last 16 in the World Cup for the first time.

With spirit and determination, they came from 1-0 down, levelled at 2-2 and then went on to beat the Italians in a 3-2 World Cup in the dying minutes of the game. What a stunning World Cup thriller it was!

Ranked a lowly 54th in the world, Banyana Banyana had not beaten just any team in the world, but a footballing nation – the much fancied Italians. There was jubilation in the Bafana Bafana camp. They had made history. For the first time, a national soccer team is through to the last 16 in the World Cup.

The girls, and not the boys, had done it! Victory was all the sweeter as August is Women’s Month.

In a male-dominated, sexist society, our downtrodden women, often sexually abused and physically beaten up by men, would have earned much respect for themselves. Or would they? Now, they face the mighty Dutch and go into the match as underdogs. But the victory against the Italians would have given them a much-needed boost before Sunday’s crucial match.

It is a daunting task as they will not only face a ninthranked team in the world but also the fanatical orange army.

All of South Africa will be rooting for Banyana Banyana on Sunday. A victory against the Dutch will lift the country like never before from the political and economic morass we find ourselves in the middle of winter. It will certainly put Bafana Bafana to shame.

Go, girls, go and show us you are made of sterner stuff than the boys.

* T Markandan, Kloof.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected].

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication)

Related Topics:

Cape Town2023South AfricaBanyana BanyanaWorld Cup Qulifiers