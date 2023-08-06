They did it and in dramatic style, too - Banyana Banyana make history

They did it and in dramatic style, too! Our girls beat the Azzurri and qualify for the last 16 in the World Cup for the first time. With spirit and determination, they came from 1-0 down, levelled at 2-2 and then went on to beat the Italians in a 3-2 World Cup in the dying minutes of the game. What a stunning World Cup thriller it was!

Ranked a lowly 54th in the world, Banyana Banyana had not beaten just any team in the world, but a footballing nation – the much fancied Italians. There was jubilation in the Bafana Bafana camp. They had made history. For the first time, a national soccer team is through to the last 16 in the World Cup. The girls, and not the boys, had done it! Victory was all the sweeter as August is Women’s Month. In a male-dominated, sexist society, our downtrodden women, often sexually abused and physically beaten up by men, would have earned much respect for themselves. Or would they? Now, they face the mighty Dutch and go into the match as underdogs. But the victory against the Italians would have given them a much-needed boost before Sunday’s crucial match.

It is a daunting task as they will not only face a ninthranked team in the world but also the fanatical orange army. All of South Africa will be rooting for Banyana Banyana on Sunday. A victory against the Dutch will lift the country like never before from the political and economic morass we find ourselves in the middle of winter. It will certainly put Bafana Bafana to shame. Go, girls, go and show us you are made of sterner stuff than the boys.

