This is a crisis, so let’s forget booze and stay at home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Our country seems to be on the edge as we enter day 19 of the national lockdown, with two more weeks before the president lifts the lockdown and life goes back to normal ... hopefully. South Africa has always had certain challenges which are unique to us and, to some extent, we have become used to these hurdles as they are part of our normal lives. Unfortunately some of our traits have in recent days of the lockdown showed their ugly heads, to a level where they have become unbearable and impossible to overlook or ignore. Covid-19 has revealed our worst side as South Africans, and it is getting worse daily. President Cyril Ramaphosa needed and expected us to stay indoors for just 21 days while essential workers went about their daily duties to ensure that we were all kept safe and to prevent the country from coming to a complete standstill.

The regulations of the lockdown were clear although, of course, certain individual compromises had to be made to stifle the spread of Covid-19. But we chose to go left.

Since the second week of the lockdown we have seen a rapid rise in burglaries and looting of bottle stores across the country, with the Western Cape being the worst culprit. Four stores there were robbed and looted in one weekend as the demand for (and perhaps addiction to) alcohol and cigarettes worsened in the townships. This has also triggered a sudden boom of the black market where booze has been peddled at exorbitant prices.

The recent attempt by those directly involved in the alcohol industry to strong-arm Ramaphosa to relax the ban on booze and to allow shebeens to trade at certain times is not going to help the country in any way to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

We all know how unruly and reckless many of us get when we are intoxicated, and evidence of our irresponsible behaviour is clear in the high numbers of contact crimes during the festive season, or car accidents on weekends. Most of these are linked to alcohol.

Now imagine how Covid-19 will collapse our already stretched public health system should we be allowed to buy booze.

We are already reaching a crisis point with this virus and it would be a dire situation indeed if we added alcohol consumption into the mix.

Let’s stay at home. Let’s stay sober.