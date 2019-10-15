Those who ruined MaNtuli's life must pay from their own pockets









Popularly known as MaNtuli, the former first lady, as spoken openly for the first time about her ordeal, which saw her being hounded out of Zuma’s Nkandla home after she was accused of poisoning the then president. The decision by Nompumelelo Ntuli Zuma, the estranged second wife of former president Jacob Zuma, to sue the State for malicious prosecution will finally lift the lid on a poison plot that never was. Popularly known as MaNtuli, the former first lady described her five years from hell in an interview with news channel Newzroom Afrika on Sunday, speaking openly for the first time about her ordeal, which saw her being hounded out of Zuma’s Nkandla home after she was accused of poisoning the then president. What we see in this saga is how the National Prosecuting Authority( NPA) and the elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks, were used to fight the former president’s battles - even going as far as his bedroom. At the time of the alleged poisoning, Zuma claimed to have gone to Russia for treatment - at taxpayer’s cost. And now you, the taxpayer, are going to have to foot the bill for the malicious prosecution of the former president’s wife. MaNtuli’s case is extraordinary.

“I was being abused,” she told Newzroom Afrika. “My name, my dignity was flushed away from me. I felt naked. And there was no evidence.”

The Sunday Times ran a front-page lead story about the poisoning saga. And MaNtuli was maligned, insulted and ridiculed. She was subjected to lie detector tests - all a clear plot to eject her from Nkandla and ruin her life.

Lies were peddled about her and she had to explain to her children that “your father believes I am killing him” when they asked her what was going on.

And although we now know that the poisoning was a figment of someone’s fertile imagination, her life has been ruined forever.

Meanwhile, David Mahlobo, who was state security minister at the time of this scandal and was directly involved in this abuse of power, is back in government as a deputy minister in another portfolio in the so-called “new dawn”. His life goes on while MaNtuli has to rebuild hers.

If there was ever a moment where government officials must pay from their own pockets for abusing their office, this is it. Why must the already overburdened taxpayer pay for the sins of these men in high places?

Civic organisations must make sure MaNtuli gets justice, and that those who ruined her life pay - from their own pockets.