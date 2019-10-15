Popularly known as MaNtuli, the former first lady described her five years from hell in an interview with news channel Newzroom Afrika on Sunday, speaking openly for the first time about her ordeal, which saw her being hounded out of Zuma’s Nkandla home after she was accused of poisoning the then president.
What we see in this saga is how the National Prosecuting Authority( NPA) and the elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks, were used to fight the former president’s battles - even going as far as his bedroom.
At the time of the alleged poisoning, Zuma claimed to have gone to Russia for treatment - at taxpayer’s cost. And now you, the taxpayer, are going to have to foot the bill for the malicious prosecution of the former president’s wife.
MaNtuli’s case is extraordinary.