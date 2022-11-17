Turkey becomes a haven for unsourced money

Turkmen Terzi The Financial Times article, titled “Who is Stuffing Turkey” published on 13 September shed light on how Turkey received an amount of $24.4 billion from abroad.

Al-Monitor also reported that such inflows of unknown origin have increased since Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan assumed sweeping executive powers in 2018 and in the four and a half years from 2018 through the first half of 2022, an influx of cash from unknown sources has become the main means of financing a current account deficit totalling some $98 billion. Turkey’s former Finance Minister and main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) deputy Abdullatif Sener criticised the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for making Turkey a centre for money laundering since 2009. CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu has for many years been repeating that Turkey has become a “money laundering centre of Europe”. Erdogan managed to cover up the 17-25 December 2013 corruption case against his inner circle, including his son Bilal Erdogan who was accused of taking a bribe from infamous Turkish-Iranian money launderer Reza Zarrab together with other AKP ministers’ sons.

Following these irregular financial activities, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international watchdog, set up by the G-7 Group in July 1989, placed Turkey on the “grey list” over money laundering and terrorist financing in October last year. A report by the FATF in December 2019 highlighted that Turkey had a low rate of conviction for terrorism financing, as Turkish authorities prosecuted more than 6 000 people in 2017, while only 115 were convicted. FATF President Marcus Pleyer told Mediatime that "Turkey needs to show it is effectively tackling complex money laundering cases and show it is pursuing terrorist financing prosecutions… and prioritising cases of UN- designated terrorist organisations such as ISIL and al Qaeda".

Senior Turkish journalist Ahmet Nesin accused Bilal Erdogan of laundering Russia’s money since Turkey refused to join in on Western countries’ sanctions on Russia, and there has been an increase of Russian oligarchs settling in Turkey. Erdogan’s son was probed for money laundering in Italy in 2016 and admitted on national TV that he left Italy due to money laundering allegations but, Italian prosecutors were forced to drop the case against him since Hakan Uzan, the Turkish businessman responsible for filing the criminal complaint against Bilal Erdogan, failed to appear in court to testify in early 2017. The irony is that Turkey joined the FAFT in 1991, just two years after its establishment but has continued to receive billions of dollars worth of unsourced money since then. As the FATF requires each member state to establish a “Financial Intelligence Unit” in order to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, Turkey established the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) in 1996.

