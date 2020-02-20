Using African examples while teaching Maths is first step to decolonising education









Picture: Pixabay Our research shows that it's possible to decolonise teaching material for mathematics. The process refers to getting rid o reaching and learning methods and research that reflects a colonial mindset. It's the transformation of the curriculum to one that's inclusive and non-discriminatory. By rediscovering and recovering African examples in the teaching of maths, it’s possible to “deconstruct” an exclusive Western body of knowledge. We focused on the operational research curriculum as an example. Classical operational research is concerned with the use of mathematical techniques and models used to make decisions. Quantitative modelling, for example mathematical and computational techniques, and qualitative modelling (problem structuring methods) are used to analyse problems.

Hennie A Kruger.

Operational research is taught at most South African universities at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. It’s often taught under different names, such as quantitative management, management science, decision science, business analytics and industrial engineering.

But no attempt has been made to investigate the decolonisation of operational research. This would require an inclusive curriculum by replacing material with examples from Africa.

We identified examples in agriculture and warfare that could be used in teaching operational research.

In agriculture, these were market days, maize production and integration between grazing livestock, crops and wildlife.

In pre-colonial Africa, market days were organised and rotated between villages. Finding the right village for a market day was comparable to an operational research problem involving a host of criteria and a great deal of decision-making. The criteria would include factors such as availability, cost considerations, population (clients), facilities and fair rotating of locations.

The maize production example reflects the fact that farming the crop had to be integrated into the forest zones of West Africa. Farmers had to create complex fallow systems by resting sections of land between crops to restore the land’s fertility or to manage surplus production. This too required a typical operational research approach.

In war strategies, there are remarkable similarities between operational research applications developed in World War II and African warfare.

We found possible links with operational research techniques and models. For example, an operational research assignment model is aimed at determining the most efficient assignment of people to projects. This is so that the cost or time to perform a task is minimised.

Shaka Zulu divided his soldiers into regiments - a typical assignment problem where soldiers are assigned based on criteria such as age, skill and physical capabilities.

The problem may also be viewed as a labour planning problem, where staffing needs (number of soldiers) over specific time periods or for specific purposes (battles) are required.

We also identified an operational research application in selection models. Here, people (soldiers) are selected on the basis of strengths and weaknesses of warriors in the context of the expected battle.

Anné H Verhoef.

Including examples like these in the curriculum would benefit students who have been marginalised by the exclusive use of Western examples in academia. It would also legitimise knowledge that’s embedded in their own histories. And it would show how operational research is linked to Africa, its people and its history.

Including African examples would also show how knowledge systems are intertwined and create a new frame of reference. A few practical pointers could include:

* Identifying examples from African history that are similar to Western problem situations that are typically solved using mathematical models.

* Ensuring the focus is on decentering Western knowledge.

Using African examples is just the starting point. The curriculum then needs to be expanded. The decolonisation of mathematical sciences should be treated as a continuous process. It involves dreaming but also laborious research and development. The Conversation

Kruger is a professor of computer science and Information Systems, North West University. Verhoef is a professor in philosophy, North West University