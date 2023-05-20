With the seventh edition of election SA coming up in 11 months, a quick look at the past six polls would show a graph that went from sublime to sub-prime. The first three elections under the aegis of Mandela and Mbeki, respectively, were developmental years. Mandela was more keen on people than policy, whereas his successor more on redressing the imbalances caused by job reservation. In doing so, he boosted rising earners and created a middle class.

It was the next three that caused the decline, starting with state capture under the Guptas. Even with Ramaphosa taking over, and amid high expectations, the slump continued. The worst of the decline was (and is) the Eskom debacle. Unable to stem widescale corruption, the scenario is nightmarish, with the possibility of a grid collapse. With the negative events in mind, it would be prudent for voters to take stock and remember the years of strife under successive ANC governments that binged endlessly, leading to the current state of affairs. Voters must jettison the age-old loyalty factor and start looking at placing that cross very, very carefully. The ANC has let the country down. Rampant maladministration, deliberate collapse of key parastatals, continued bailouts of non-performing state-owned entities, cadre deployment, poorly functioning municipalities – all victims of poor governance.

It is imperative that this bungling party be ousted at the polls. While the DA was the most potent riposte to the ANC, internal squabbling and the retention of past “baasskap” mentalities will cost it many voters who were willing to “cross the floor” and vote for them. Next year should herald a new era in the landscape. * A R Modak, Robertsam. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.