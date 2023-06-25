It is no secret and absolutely shattering that morality across the world is eroding. Many people engage in unethical behaviours, often repeatedly, without being overwhelmed by guilt. Moral decay has become a powerful threat to humanity’s wellbeing.

We are living in a demented world whose moral fibres have decayed to an extent that it is threatened with collapse. No society can endure that which takes a brazenly defiant view of sex and it’s frightening ramifications for human progress. History has recorded the destruction of such societies over hundreds of years. Sadly, this generation has been desensitised to intrinsic evils on all levels of a civil society. These grotesque acts have weakened our moral fibres and are graphically advertised as equality to accomplish evil agendas.

We remain defiant as we embrace the full buffet of sexual sin. Edward Gibbon, in his book, The Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire, listed the causes of the fall of Rome in order of their importance. Number one on the list was sexual immorality. It led to the downfall of Greece, Egypt and Babylon.

These heinous acts will be the tinderbox that will destroy our perverted civilisation. Immorality is the enemy of our fragmented society and the deadly enemy of the whole of humanity. Legalising immorality will open the floodgates and plunge humanity into a cesspool that will eventually wipe out normal behaviour. Today’s insane and shameless society has become more about sanctioning sin than about condemning the evils that are prepared to engulf us in an immoral inferno. It is a proven fact that the world is facing a moral crisis. It is a dysfunctional chaotic mess.

In a world awash in monumental sins, more and more global citizens are falling prey to hell’s master plan. Such moral depravity is emblematic of our sick world. We are being stealthily conditioned to remain hostages to immorality and its sickening paws that are gnawing at us from cradle to grave. * Farouk Araie, Gauteng.

