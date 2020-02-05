If your company has sat down and had the conversation with you on what will happen as a result of the restructure then you should have a plan of action. But before we get into options available to you, let’s look at the correct way to gather more information.
Once information surfaces about a restructure, be it via the intranet or from a colleague hanging out at the water cooler, the first step would be to speak to your manager. This will allow you to gather more information around the reason for the restructure and whether it will affect you or not.
Communication is key and companies that communicate the news to staff members with honesty and transparency almost eliminate hostility from employees. When you find your other colleagues gathering to bad-mouth the company for announcing its restructuring, you should avoid jumping on to that band wagon.
If you have been provided with options, sit with your Human Resources manager and understand which is the best possible option for you. You could even engage with your manager to understand which option would be better for you.