What to do when your company is restructuring









Devan Moonsamy When a company announces a restructure the first to experience the pressure are the employees. The uneasiness of not knowing what will happen next results in miscommunication around the office, and a lot of speculation. If your company has sat down and had the conversation with you on what will happen as a result of the restructure then you should have a plan of action. But before we get into options available to you, let’s look at the correct way to gather more information. Once information surfaces about a restructure, be it via the intranet or from a colleague hanging out at the water cooler, the first step would be to speak to your manager. This will allow you to gather more information around the reason for the restructure and whether it will affect you or not. Communication is key and companies that communicate the news to staff members with honesty and transparency almost eliminate hostility from employees. When you find your other colleagues gathering to bad-mouth the company for announcing its restructuring, you should avoid jumping on to that band wagon. If you have been provided with options, sit with your Human Resources manager and understand which is the best possible option for you. You could even engage with your manager to understand which option would be better for you.

At the same time, remember to practise the utmost confidentiality. This means that your experience might be different from your colleague. Perhaps you won’t be losing your job but your colleague could be facing the chopping block as a result of the “last in first out policy” the company may be applying. If you have been given a few options based on your performance and value to the organisation as opposed to your colleague, then do not discuss it with them.

Once the announcement has been made and you have all the necessary information, it is time to make arrangements on the best possible option for you.

Here’s what you should do:

Start by rebuilding your confidence. Your company executing a restructure does not mean you are not good at what you do. If you are told that the decision regarding you is termination then you need to work on accepting the decision. While doing this you also have to remember to be optimistic. There are still opportunities out there for you to work with.

Being let go as a result of a restructure could even be a gateway for you to venture into something of your own. Start a business. A lot of times we are afraid to take the risk because we feel this is something that won’t work out. However, before you invest in a business opportunity ensure you have done research and have knowledge in this department.

Polish your CV. Ensure you call those references and double check that they are still there. Get in contact with recruiting companies as well. This will help you to see what is available on the market.

News of a company restructure is not always easy to handle. But with preparation and determination you can come out on top of this life decision.

Devan Moonsamy is the chief executive of ICHAF Training Institute.