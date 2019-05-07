Joshua and Lilly Munghedzi on their wedding day. Picture: Twitter

It has become a tradition in many homes on Sundays. From 6pm to 8pm, families sit around the TV and watch Date My Family and Our Perfect Wedding. For many black families, it’s the perfect end to the weekend, a time to get a last laugh before another long week. But there’s something deeper about the two shows. Most black audiences can relate to them because they mirror a life they’re familiar with. It’s all about love, expressed ngesintu.

Love and marriage are perhaps the two things many people aspire towards. They grow up dreaming about that special man or woman to settle down with. From that girl who moved into your townhouse with her toothbrush after two weeks of dating to that boy who asked you to take out a loan so he could pay your lobolo, many have seen it all.

And there lies the secret sauce behind the success of these shows. Many of the love seekers on Date My Family and the couples on Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) are all too familiar.

Mbalenhle Ntuli, commissioning editor for both shows, says they are successful because they mirror our own lives. “Someone will watch the show and say, ‘I have an aunt just like that or an uncle just like that’.” It’s that familiarity that we all love - the fact we have been to weddings like the ones on Our Perfect Wedding and experienced dates like the ones we see on Date My Family,” she says.

We enjoy the humour because they’re just like us, people who just want to be happy, albeit on TV. It’s probably why Our Perfect Wedding, for instance, is the most-watched show on the entire DStv bouquet.

“It’s a family show. I often hear people say ‘my entire family sits and watches it,’” Ntuli adds.

While it may seem all of the show’s viewers sit in front of the TV, Twitter is on hand to provide a rolling commentary.

However, most of the viewers are not on social media.

“We are talking about old gogos and aunties who don’t care for Twitter or Facebook,” Ntuli says.

Audiences love the drama, the wisecracks, and the little mishaps that happen. Most of all, they love the shows because the people featured are authentic.

“On OPW, for instance, the featured couples have no graces and airs - they just want to be on TV and want their perfect wedding - whether it’s chairs with covers and tiebacks instead of tiffany chairs - it’s their wedding,” Ntuli says.

“It’s unscripted, authentic and fun. When we go to film a wedding, we are there to document it and stay out of the way as much as possible. Every couple has their journey and they invite us on part of that journey, not because they are hungry for attention but because they just want to share it with us.”

We can never forget the crazy couples from the woman who waited 10 years for her man to put a ring on her finger, to the one who fell asleep at his own wedding. We laughed and made funny comments, but hey, it is life and we all love it for that.

As for Date My Family, while the audience may be younger and more prone to be merciless in their commentary, the same humour applies. We may have laughed when a young man did not choose a date because her family was renovating their home and he didn’t want to land in debt because he would have to buy the roof.

We also may have thrown shade at the woman who chose a man she had no chemistry with, because of his earning potential.

But these are things that many of us think of when choosing a partner. We may have not said it, but thought it. So it makes us laugh.