Will the outcome of the 2024 general elections benefit the black majority?

I love my sunny days in South Africa. The sun is the magnanimous and indiscriminate Eskom from above. It provides us with warmth (heat) and light, irrespective of the depths of your pockets. In addition, it reveals the two personalities of us by casting our shadows. There is more to humanity than the outward appearance, the body and its façade. Encased in the body is a spirit – the real you.

The same applies to spoken languages. There’s one glamourised in high places, in the open by the minority (the elite) and another on the ground, in confined spaces by the majority (the poor and voiceless). Did the late president Nelson Mandela sell us (out)? Proponents and architects of colonialism and apartheid say no. They are in charge, they control the middle class (living on bonded properties and credit cards) and the media. On the other side, those who experience the daily torture of the other tier (the victims) say yes. They often broach the subject of their beloved and assassinated Chris Hani.

The strategic weapon used by the elite is our Constitution and the laws consistent with it. Cases are won in courts. So, the elite rule SA through the judiciary. The premeditated crime is the exploitation of foreigners. Local blacks have been replaced by foreigners who have never experienced apartheid. They love, co-operate with and are in solidarity with their white masters who provide them with jobs and businesses in SA. The jobless youth are fed cheap illegal drugs (nyaope) and annihilated. Fraudulent acquisition and production of IDs continue to meet the deadline for 2024.

Whites systematically want to take back SA with a new engineered multiracial land. Will the outcomes of the 2024 elections be reflective and representative of the needs of the black majority in this country? * Thami Zwane, Edenvale. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.