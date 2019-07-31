Women till the land in the Eastern Cape.

Land is central to livelihood realities in South Africa, similar to any other country. Access to land in South Africa is, however, heavily politicised, raced and classed because a minority white population controls the land while the landless black majority continues to wait for government initiatives to reallocate land. Macro level analyses and debates aimed at redressing inequitable ownership and access to land are subsequently politicised, raced and classed.

Failure to redistribute land among the black majority 25 years after democracy is perceived to be a huge let down given the history of dispossession and forced removals that was central to the construction of the socio-political identity of this population group (Walker, 2002 & 2003).

Due to the politicised, raced and classed approach, gendered struggles of access to land often fall through the cracks and become peripheral or even invisible from ongoing national engagements with the land issue.

The women-land binary, against this backdrop, serves as a theoretical and practical lens through which the Justice and Peace Commission for the South African Catholic Bishops Conference (SACBC), among other stakeholders who research the politics of land, adopts a comprehensive approach to reform programmes that goes beyond the black-white binary.

The approach ensures that conversations expose and intervention strategies speak to the relationship between the state and women.

This is a relationship articulated through the meanings women assign to land; meanings informed by agrarian and non-agrarian purposes of land which interrogate and subsequently illuminate the link between land, gender, citizenship, identity, nationhood and belonging to the democracy.

The women-land binary raises fundamental questions about the gendered land rights socially produced by patriarchal institutions, structures and relations that regulate access to (non-)agricultural resources key to rural livelihoods.

Kezia Batisai

Women as daughters, wives and mothers negotiate access to land through violent engagements with men in their lives, fathers, husbands and sons, despite women being the ones who work on the land.

Urban women’s everyday realities are deeply embedded in a context where land for housing is an immediate need for the majority of black people residing in townships and informal settlements with limited (if any) access to services central to human survival. Emerging out of these realities is a re-conceptualisation of land reform that is outside the boundaries of mainstream land and agrarian scholarship.

There is a need to bring different stakeholders together to ensure that there is ongoing conversation and intervention specific to the unique challenges and appropriate for the contextual land realities of women in different pockets of society.

This call is fully alert to theoretical and empirical evidence that points at a disconnection between land policy and practice in South Africa.

In the spirit of “Stand for Her Land: Her Rights. Her Land. A Better Future for All”, a global campaign to close the gap between laws and practice, there is a need for gender policy and practical strategies to ensure that women in different communities of South Africa, Africa and beyond realise their rights on paper and in reality.