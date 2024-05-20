2024 elections: the populist circus and the fight for SA’s future

As we approach the 2024 national and provincial elections, we find ourselves in a period that is as fascinating as it is disconcerting. The electoral season lays bare the raw essence of politics in our nation, exposing the transactional nature and empty promises of populists. Politicians, eager to secure votes, resort to theatrical displays – cooking meals and washing laundry – broadcast on social media to sway public opinion.

South Africa’s electoral history, stretching from the mid-19th century, has developed a robust party system and an intricate understanding of electoral procedures. Universal suffrage has shaped our democratic journey through elections in 1994, 1999, 2004 and 2019. Yet, since 2007, we have witnessed the rise of populism, particularly within the ANC and the broader political landscape. The era marked the shift from principled politics to the cult of the “big man” (uBaba), resulting in widespread disengagement and the marginalisation of many, especially the so-called “clever blacks”. We rarely confront the entrenched male dominance of this period, which has objectified women and perpetuated gender inequality – think of the concept of “stock”. The global political scene has also seen populist victories, notably in 2016, adding uncertainty to the geopolitical landscape. The shift has challenged the post-Cold War order in Europe, with American ambivalence about Nato exacerbating fears of war that have become real.

Amid the current climate, there’s a surge of determination among South Africans to set our country on a new path. However, we must be wary of the growing populist wave, which offers no real solutions to our political dilemmas. Our nation’s political landscape is plagued by rent-seeking behaviours and economic failures that require substantial reforms, threatening the entrenched political power structures. Political scientists Cas Mudde and Cristóbal Rovira Kaltwasser noted that “populism often asks the right questions but provides the wrong answers”. Today’s populists exploit deep frustrations with the ANC’s failures, playing on fears of eroding identity, economic insecurity and inequality. Research from Nations in Transit indicates that de-democratization is a genuine risk in times like these. The populist surge should serve as a warning: progress is not inevitable and democracy requires constant vigilance and effort to sustain an inclusive civic nationalism.

The populist theatrics we see today – cooking meals, washing laundry, making empty promises and so on – fail to address structural problems and they exacerbate security risks. Promises of jobs from provincial governments like Gauteng’s “Nasi iSpani” and KwaZulu-Natal’s “Sithesha Waya Waya” are made even as the National Treasury struggles to fund the legislated National Health Insurance (NHI). Allowing politicians to make these false promises is perilous. The truth is that we need new leaders. New leaders who we can believe in and trust. Who are accountable. Who care about us and listen. Who can unite us and inspire us to work together. Who come from our communities and understand our needs. Who are respectful. Who seek office out of commitment for the country rather than their selfish interests. The 2024 elections will undoubtedly be tumultuous, as voters head to the polls in just over a week. Confused ideologies and nationalist appeals will dominate the discourse, underscoring the need for new leaders with a clear, unifying vision focused on safety and prosperity.

We must be vigilant about the security risks associated with the populist wave. Rising prices, political distrust and voter dissatisfaction have created fertile ground for social unrest. The possibility of mass demonstrations, spurred by populist parties, looms large. The elections are a critical juncture for South Africa. Our collective message must be clear: we need new leaders with experience integrity, and a strategic plan to build a safe, prosperous equal, and united South Africa. The future of our nation depends on it. Chris Maxon is Rise Mzansi public representative candidate.