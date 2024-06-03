Are Pick n Pay asap! and Mr D worth it?

As a customer of Pick n Pay for 40 years, since 1984, one has seen the changes across the retail sector. As a schoolboy, I used to work as a casual employee at Score Supermarkets (Pty) Ltd and, after matric, I joined it for a couple of years, as a branch manager, managing stores in Carolina, Hendrina and Vryheid.

I then left retail to pursue other interests, but retail has always remained close to my heart. Then deliveries started. I was sceptical from the beginning about the delivery service, even though I am aware of potential benefits, especially during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. I tried deliveries for the first time, when based in Cape Town, through my bank, Nedbank, with its Avo app, where one could order from Pick n Pay, Woolworths and Makro.

I ordered food from the Pick n Pay in Constantia, Cape Town, and when the delivery biker arrived at my house, certain products were of no use, like lasagna which had all shifted to one side, and it was a compacted mess. Other orders arrived with wrong products. The excuse was that my requested items were not available, even though I explicitly mentioned not to replace the products with other products. Back in Pretoria, I tried Mr D deliveries a few times, to deliver my PnP groceries but focused only on non-perishable items or else, boxes of 6 x 1 litre long-life milk.

Last week, I decided to order again. Unfortunately, one of the cans of asparagus delivered was slightly damaged, the frozen creamed spinach and feta from Green Valley, Dr Oetker, was the wrong product. I paid R74.49 for the 2 x 250g box but received the 350g box, worth R60.99. My order number is GROC06987317, dated May 25, 2024. The issue has not been resolved by Pick n Pay, case number 1002850302.

In conclusion, is it worth it? Not in my opinion. To have to deal with staff who pick the first available product from the fridges and freezers, without checking the expiry dates, to damaged cans or incorrect products. I can only conclude that I prefer to shop by myself in-store. It’s a pity, actually.