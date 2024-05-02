Celebrating motherhood

By Flora Teckie

Mother’s Day celebrations on May 12 are a reminder of the important role our mothers play as humanity’s first educators and mentors, and in empowering individuals to transform communities. “Mothers,” say the Bahá’í Writings, “are the first educators, the first mentors; and truly it is the mothers who determine the happiness, the future greatness, the courteous ways and learning and judgement, the understanding and the faith of their little ones.” Although children receive formal education at school, it is at home that character is developed, and moral and spiritual attitudes are formed. It is the first environment where the values of tolerance, trustworthiness, justice, peace and social responsibility can be taught.

Of course, in a family, the father and mother share in the overall responsibility of educating their children, but the mother is given recognition as the first educator of humanity. The Bahá’í Writings state: “If the mother is educated, then her children will be well taught. When the mother is wise, then will the children be led into the path of wisdom. If the mother be religious, she will show her children how they should love God. If the mother is moral, she guides her little ones into the ways of uprightness.” Considering that mothers are the first educators, we, therefore, need to prepare our daughters to be good educators and mentors.

We also need to remember that the well-being of humanity depends on the development of the potential virtues and abilities of every individual, whether a girl or a boy. Education and empowerment of women and girls is, of course, vital not only because they are first educators, but also for the well-being and advancement of society. “The advancement of civilisation”, in the Bahá’í view, “now requires the full participation of everyone, including women. Women must, therefore, be educated, not only for the service they render to humanity as the first educators of children, but ultimately, for the special contributions women must make to the creation of a just world order, an order characterised by such compassion, vigour and scope has never been seen in history.” The challenge today is how to create the conditions in which women can develop to their full potential. The creation of such conditions will involve not only deliberate attempts to change various structures of society, but, equally importantly the transformation of individuals – boys and girls, men and women.

The Bahá’í Writings state: “Men and women are equal in the sight of God … there is no distinction to be made between them. The only difference between them now is due to lack of education and training. If woman is given equal opportunity of education, distinction and estimate of inferiority will disappear.” The role of men in promoting gender equality cannot be over-emphasised. “When men own the equality of women there will be no need for them to struggle for their rights!” state the Bahá’í Writings. Since men and women complement each other in their roles and functions, the happiness and stability of humanity cannot be assured unless both are offered the same opportunities for education and are treated as equals.