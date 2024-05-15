Chief Justice Zondo a conflicted man

The legal battle between the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and former president Jacob Zuma has created a psyche of distrust in certain quarters, causing a myriad problems for the upcoming elections. A recusal application brought by Zuma effectively renders Chief Justice Raymond Zondo a conflicted party, who pushed for his own desired outcome through a majority judgment that delivered a law-like imitation of justice.

It doesn’t logically follow that Zondo would act as a judge to hear a case about his own misconduct and a misjudgement of the justices of his ilk. Truth be told, Zondo violated our everyday legal practice to undermine the significance of a hierarchy of the courts. A direct access to the Constitutional Court for a contempt of court dispute was a vindictive miscue with malice afterthought that yielded an overkill to misjudge Zuma out of blind hatred. That’s a worst sin that a hearsay aberration concocted as admissible evidence to impeach former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. It’s a kind of selective justice, if not a lack of divine finesse steeped in justice, which cost the nation an unspeakable loss of innocent lives and violent destruction of our democratic gains.