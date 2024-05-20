DA is ready to govern Gauteng after impressive work in the sixth legislature

Solly Msimanga Since our re-election as the official opposition in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) in 2019, the DA has been working tirelessly to ensure that Gauteng residents get the services they deserve.

Despite the ruling party’s persistent efforts to dismantle the economic hub of our country, we stood firm and resolute. We exposed their wrongdoings and ensured that they were held accountable for jeopardising the welfare of our people. Over the past five years, we have ensured that all our members attend the Portfolio Committee meetings held by the legislature. This is a critical part of the job, where issues with various departments and service delivery can be raised. The committees also serve as a tool to hold under performing departments and entities accountable. We have posed more than 8000 written and oral questions to the Gauteng Provincial Government. This is essential when it comes to scrutinising the quarterly and annual reports of the departments and entities in this province.

This mechanism enabled us to discover the severe impact of load-shedding on this province. In 2022, the province experienced a total of 3 212 hours of load-shedding, which led to the loss of more than 300 000 job opportunities and resulted in a loss of R103 million in potential Gross Domestic Product. This is bad news in a province with over 2.6 million jobless citizens and 534 000 discouraged job seekers. One of our most recent key successes is the official scrapping of e-tolls. We are proud to have helped secure this victory for Gauteng citizens who had been held hostage by this ill-conceived system imposed on them by the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG). Although it took many years and numerous false promises by the present administration to stop this system, we eventually succeeded this year. The healthcare system in Gauteng is in crisis with rampant corruption and intimidation of whistle-blowers. The recent murder of Babita Deokaran, a whistle-blower who exposed Tembisa Hospital’s illicit payments of R1 billion, reminded us of how deeply rooted corruption has become in our healthcare system. This incident comes while Gauteng is still recovering from the Life Esidimeni tragedy and the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) scandal in which the ANC was involved.

To tackle the pervasive corruption in all Gauteng departments, the DA exerted pressure on the GPG to conduct lifestyle audits on all MECs and high-ranking officials. This ensured that they lived within their means and did not misappropriate funds intended for service delivery to improve their lives. Gauteng residents continue to live in fear as crime surges. To ensure residents’ safety, we have successfully passed two motions, one on fighting gangsterism in areas such as Westbury, Eldorado Park, and Riverlea and another calling for the allocation of more resources toward combating gender-based violence across the province. The status of our educational system in Gauteng is disturbing. That is why the DA has been relentlessly pushing Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) MEC Matome Chiloane and Premier Panyaza Lesufi to do more to create a conducive learning environment that delivers the highest quality education. One of our accomplishments in this sector was to successfully pressure GDE to replace asbestos infrastructure with brick-and-mortar buildings at Randfontein Secondary School.

The township economy remains crucial for job creation. As a result, the DA is constantly urging the MEC for Economic Development, Tasneem Motara, and Premier Panyaza Lesufi to create a conducive environment for the private sector to invest in our local economy. Furthermore, our efforts successfully forced the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development to reduce the budget for the demolition of HM Pitjie Stadium in Tshwane from R84m to R19m. This cut saved R65m from the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation’s (SACR) budget, which can help to build combi courts and upgrade community soccer fields. While municipalities across the province fall under the Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), we have often exposed the corruption that has taken place within the non-DA-led municipalities, specifically Emfuleni and Sedibeng. Residents in these regions lack access to reliable water and electricity, and the roads are littered with potholes.

Furthermore, millions of rand have been wasted on overtime and labour disputes in Emfuleni. This money could have been used to fix the roads, pay the Eskom and Rand Water bills, and improve service delivery. It’s undeniable that many of our residents rely on non-profit organisations (NPOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for essential services. Therefore, the closure of some of these non-profits due to poorly planned funding cuts by the Department of Social Development (DSD) is deeply concerning. The DA's efforts to address this issue in committee meetings and by attending pickets have prevented many NGOs from closing. However, this issue has resurfaced, requiring our ongoing efforts.