Ecuador aligns with Morocco’s autonomy plan for Sahara

Ecuador’s Foreign Minister, Gabriela Sommerfeld, conveyed the decision to her Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, during a phone call. She also confirmed that a notification letter had been sent to the representation of the separatists in Quito.

The Republic of Ecuador on October 22 decided to suspend its recognition of SADR, initially acknowledged in 1983 with the establishment of a embassy in 2009.

The suspension opens a new chapter in relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and this Latin American country.

This decision aligns with the momentum driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in recent years, to affirm the Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara and the Autonomy Plan as the sole basis for resolving this regional dispute.

In fact, numerous nations from other continents have stated their support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and autonomy plan as the only foundation for the Sahara dispute in just this year alone.