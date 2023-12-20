Embassy of Sweden in South Africa celebrates time-honoured tradition of Lucia

The Embassy of Sweden in South Africa hosted their annual Lucia celebration on December 14. This cherished tradition is integral to Swedish culture, just like midsummer and crayfish parties. Typically celebrated on December 13 in Sweden, this year more than 300 South African guests were invited to share in the 400-year-old custom on December 14, which brings peaceful joy and friendship.

Rooted in the 4th century, Lucia Day, also known as Saint Lucy’s Day, commemorates the martyr Lucia of Syracuse. Legend has it that Lucia brought food to Christians hiding in Roman catacombs, guiding her way with a candlelit wreath on her head. Over the centuries, this tradition has evolved into a festive celebration marked by Christmas treats and a singing procession of candle-carrying characters adorned in white gowns. The star of the show remains Lucia, whose lit-up wreath shines brightly as she leads the way. Trailing behind are maidens, star boys and gingerbread men singing the familiar tune of “Santa Lucia”.

Lucia has spread beyond the borders of Sweden to take root in South Africa. The Embassy of Sweden has been commemorating Lucia since 2016, turning it into a momentous occasion that allows us to share this tradition with South Africans while creating a harmonious blend of the two nations´ cultures. In previous years, the Lucia choir has enchanted attendees with melodic renditions of “Santa Lucia” alongside vernacular versions of Christmas carols.

In this year’s celebrations, we shared the tradition and brought together South Africans and Swedes from all walks of life. Our guests enjoyed the melodic voices of the Lucia choir and Swedish dishes such as herring, salmon, saffron buns, gingerbread, and mulled wine. The choir comprised talented children and friends closely connected to our embassy team. As ambassador Håkan Juholt remarked, Lucia is more than a tradition; it inspires us to value unity and advocate for togetherness that can transcend cultures, religions, and geographical boundaries.