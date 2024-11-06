Gauteng’s commitment to improving healthcare services amid budget constraints

As the Gauteng Department of Health, we recognise the importance of ensuring that budgetary restrictions do not affect critical service delivery sectors, such as healthcare services. We are dedicated to guaranteeing that residents have access to safe, healthy, and comfortable facilities that are sufficiently staffed and regularly maintained.

To achieve this, we have prioritised filling important positions in various facilities that are already being advertised and are resuming interactions with the Office of the Premier (OoP) and Gauteng Provincial Treasury (GPT) to find a way forward. We are aware that these cost containment measures are not synonymous with the department and that guidelines have been implemented to ensure that all departments seek approval with the GPT and OoP before filling any vacancy. The department will also approach the Premier’s Budget Committee to present a business case for further funding in November. Last year, we experienced a shortfall of more than R500 million on the employee budget due to a pay agreement that was not fully financed by Treasury, placing huge strain on our resources.

Regardless, we refuse to compromise the quality of healthcare services provided and understand the significance of having trained and qualified staff. Internally, there have been engagements with organised labour and CEOs of facilities to appraise them on the financial constraints and measures being taken to improve the situation. We are focused on reversing past mistakes that have seen patients and health professionals subjected to under-resourced hospitals and poor experiences.

The department has made great efforts to elevate hospitals and assist our communities through various initiatives. This includes the implementation of a digital fingerprint system at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital (TPTH) and conducting a two-week cataract surgical marathon where 83 patients had their vision restored. As part of Eye Care Awareness Month, healthcare professionals educated patients about eye care and improved patient outcomes through quality eye care services at Tshwane District Hospital. Since January, the hospital has reduced the waiting list from 764 to 150, conducting more than 620 cataract surgeries. We are well-prepared to meet the increasing demands for healthcare services. By enhancing our infrastructure, we aim to provide high-quality care that aligns with the needs of communities often sidelined due to economic and geographic barriers. This proactive approach supports patients and staff and positions us as a leader in the evolving healthcare landscape.

Prioritising prevention in addition to treatment is our objective. By concentrating on preventative measures and promoting health literacy, we can lower the possibility of future challenges. To fast-track this process, we launched a Corner-to-Corner campaign this year to improve access to health services, particularly for the youth and elderly in townships and rural areas. The campaign aims to introduce social interventions designed to improve community health, grant access to health screenings, and provide treatment for chronic conditions. Services include HIV testing and counselling, diabetes and hypertension screenings, and mobile X-rays.

Additionally, the department will deploy 16 mobile health clinics donated by DG Murray Trust to five districts, helping reach remote and underserved communities in need of healthcare services. The Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital has also been equipped with a digital fingerprint system used by the Gauteng Forensic Pathology Service, joining eight other provincial healthcare facilities. This system helps identify unknown bodies and patients, enabling staff to trace their families. Since the launch of the system last year, the number of unidentified bodies in Gauteng government mortuaries has decreased from 938 to 178, highlighting the effectiveness of this initiative.

We are on a mission to ease access to information by modernising the healthcare system, making the process simpler for patients and staff alike. This transition will enhance accessibility and efficiency in managing patient records, ensuring compliance with security standards. The system is expected to be fully implemented across the province within the next 36 months, involving training staff on how to maximise the technology, including the integration of databases from key stakeholders like the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Police Service (SAPS). Every initiative we introduce aims to resolve the current challenges that plague our system and improve the overall state of our healthcare.