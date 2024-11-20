Gauteng’s struggle: rising poverty and unemployment amid political incompetence

Poverty is on the increase, unemployment is increasing, and public services continue to deteriorate. Inhabitants of Gauteng are being made to bear the full brunt of political incompetence and neglect. The evidence is there for all to see.

While provincial politicians crisscross Gauteng, making promises of a better life and whitewashing their failures, the latest Quality of Life Survey released by the Gauteng City-Region Observatory confirms life for many in Gauteng has only grown increasingly more difficult. Well-being, led by tracking health, safety, socio-economic status, and satisfaction with services in the Quality-of-Life Index, is at an all-time low. This comes after successive declines recorded in recent surveys, with Gauteng’s index now a pointer to the failings of the provincial governance of Panyaza Lesufi.

An astonishing 85% of Gauteng residents say it’s harder to find work now compared to five years ago. Poverty remains above pre-Covid levels as 23% of households live below the lower-bound poverty line, and households battle to make ends meet. One in four respondents reported that an adult in their household had to skip meals because of financial hardship in the past year.

Whereas fundamental services have broken down to unacceptable levels, satisfaction with basic services has dropped significantly: water satisfaction fell from 84% in 2013/14 to 75% in 2023/24; sewerage satisfaction from 78% to 61%; and energy from 78% to an abysmal 42%. Locally, roads and street lighting are also basic for safety and mobility, but the instances of roads showed satisfaction falling from 61% to 37%, while a miserable 29% satisfaction in streetlights. While crime and violence are on the rise, 57% feel unsafe walking in their neighbourhoods at night. Racial inequality has also not been addressed, since there is poorer access to healthcare for African and Coloured residents and higher poverty rates among the groups.

Moreover, 68% of households reported distrust in government leaders, a sure reflection of bitter disillusionment felt by Gauteng residents. While the provincial government is implementing serious budget cuts that affect infrastructure projects, social services, delaying payments to service providers and freezing vacant posts, Gauteng households continue to suffer. A new government with competent politicians is required to reduce the levels of suffering and hopelessness in our communities. Let’s hope that 2026 brings the respite that we require.