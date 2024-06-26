GNU: Threats, hate speech, anxiety reach boiling point on social media

As South Africa waits with bated breath for the announcement of the new cabinet, public frustration and anxiety are reaching a boiling point. The delays and heightened uncertainty come at a time when the nation is already grappling with significant political and social tensions, making the atmosphere akin to a dry powder keg waiting to explode. The anticipation for the Cabinet announcement has intensified public restlessness, with the nation seeking clarity and stability following a contentious election period. Many South Africans are expressing their impatience and concern over the delays, fearing that the prolonged uncertainty could exacerbate existing tensions.

The situation has been fuelled by online threats, especially on X, against political party leaders and supporters, journalists and editors who have been exposing racism within political parties such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) who are currently a part of the Government of National Unity (GNU). An article recently published on the online news portal, IOL, highlights incidents such as newly elected parliamentarian, now suspended, Renaldo Gouws’s racist and provocative video, with reporters also being threatened for exposing racism and holding political parties to account. Independent Media and IOL chairman, Dr Iqbal Survé, himself a victim of ongoing hate speech and threats on social media, has come out strongly in defence of the group’s reporters, saying that there is an orchestrated and very deliberate attempt to undermine the journalistic and editorial integrity of the group’s print and online platforms.