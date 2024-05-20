Governance professional and company secretaries should belong to a professional body

Globally, the need for good governance gained prominence in the 1990s. In 1996, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) acknowledged that promoting good governance in all its aspects is an essential element of a framework within which economies can prosper. In the same vein, the 1999 World Bank Policy Search Working Paper concluded that there was empirical evidence of a strong causal relationship between good governance and better development outcomes such as higher per capita incomes, lower infant mortality and higher literacy.

The paper further recognised the relationship between indicators of various aspects of governance and positive economic outcomes. Good governance also has a strong positive effect on the measures of social trust, life satisfaction, peace, and political legitimacy. In the recent past, the world has witnessed some serious governance failure at both public and private institutions – and the African continent has had its share of the crisis. In the South African context, the Auditor General South Africa (AGSA), in the 2022/23 municipality audits under the Municipal Financial Management Act, identified 268 material irregularities amounting to R5.19 billion. Most of these were related to procurement and payments, resource management, revenue management, and interest and penalties.

In the 2022/23 National and Provincial Audit Outcomes, AGSA reported R22bn in wasteful expenditure, irregularities, suspected fraud, and corruption. This includes R7.62bn in wasteful expenditure over the past five years and R14.34bn in financial losses due to 240 cases of non-compliance, suspected fraud, and irregularities, placing an added and unnecessary burden on government finances. The picture is even more discouraging at state-owned entities, with extreme cases being the South African Postbank, South African Post Office, and Passenger Rail Agency of South receiving a disclaimer audit opinion for the financial year of 2021/22. The State Capture report, looting of Covid-19 resources, governance crisis at institution of high learning including universities, and reported private sector governance failures in some instances involving JSE listed companies may just be some of the indications of the extent of governance failures.

Well-documented governance weaknesses in state-owned enterprises are cause for concern. It is interesting to underscore that our governance failures also registered the complicity of internationally reputable institutions, including audit firms, accounting firms, and law firms. This makes governance a primary consideration for improving institutional efficiencies. The court in Panorama Developments (Guildford) Ltd v Fidelis Furnishing Fabrics Ltd (1971) 2 QB 711 (CA) that “... our courts have held that the Company Secretary is an officer of the company with extensive duties and responsibilities. Far from being a mere scribe, he regularly makes representations and enters contracts on behalf of the company. Company Secretaries are an integral part of an organisation's management structure and play a pivotal role in the proper governance of the company. The Company Secretary, in effect, acts as the company's Chief Governance Officer. Therefore, company secretaries or governance professionals should be the custodians or vanguards of good governance.

In light of the foregoing, it cannot be gainsaid that South Africa requires a multi-pronged approach to ameliorating the current governance deficit, which includes a different approach in professionalisation of governance. Looking at other jurisdictions, the Indian model is the most stringent as it requires fully professionalised company secretarial practice in terms of the Company Secretaries Act 56 of 1980. This piece of legislation was enacted to make provision for the regulation and development of the profession of company secretaries. The Act disentitles the Institute of Company Secretaries of India member to practise, whether in India or elsewhere, unless he/she has obtained a certificate of practice from the Council. Further, according to the Indian Companies Act of 2013, there is no other way through which one may be a company secretary in India other than through fulfilling the Company Secretaries Act requirements.

In the United Kingdom, Section 273 (1) of the Companies Act (2006) places a duty on the directors of a public company to take all reasonable steps to ensure that the secretary of the company is a person who appears to them to have the requisite knowledge and experience to discharge the functions of secretary of the company and has one or more of the qualifications specified. Compared to the jurisdictions that follow the UK or Indian model, South Africa has the lowest barrier to entry into company secretarial practice, as one is not required to be a member of a professional body. South Africa requires a professional body which not only produces and organises governance professionals, company secretaries, and directors. It is against this background that the Institute of Governance Professionals was founded to help address governance deficits.