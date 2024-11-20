Illegal mining is not a South African but a SADC problem

Mabila Mathebula My house was once broken into while I was fast asleep. During the incident, I struck up a conversation with one of the criminals, who revealed that he turned to crime due to unemployment.

He graduated ten years ago but found no job prospects, leading him to commit crimes to support his family. While I do not condone criminality, this encounter made me reflect on the broader impact of unemployment on men in society. This brings me to the issue of illegal mining in South Africa, which I believe is not just a South African problem but a Southern African Development Community (SADC) issue. The region can only thrive if leaders synchronise political, social, and environmental strategies. Ignoring the interconnectedness of economic, social, and environmental factors will lead to chaos and instability.

The political unrest in Mozambique exemplifies how regional issues require collective leadership. Afrikaans poet Toon van der Heever foresaw the plight of miners in Africa when he wrote about the contrast between the freedom of the Highveld and the confinement of the mines. Historically, miners were recruited from neighbouring countries, often without proper management systems to ensure their health and safety. They had little to no rights, risking their lives if they disagreed with supervisors.

Coercive power dominated the mining industry, where absenteeism was punishable, and workers faced severe consequences for dissent. Many mines were never rehabilitated after use, leaving hazardous conditions in places like Mogale City due to mine dumps. Thus, illegality has become a persistent feature of the South African mining landscape. The current zama-zama situation highlights that South Africa’s economic prosperity is meaningless if neighbouring countries remain impoverished. Many illegal miners are victims of retrenchments.

While society views them as criminals, to their families, they are husbands and fathers. Law enforcement struggles to prevent these individuals from seeking a livelihood, and SADC leaders must urgently address unemployment in the region. It is easy for people to judge illegal miners based on their own experiences. Chief Seattle’s words remind us that our actions affect the broader web of life. Many of these men experience burnout, as job advertisements often prioritise women and people with disabilities. When they cannot provide for their families, they risk arrest by working in dangerous conditions underground. Judy Klipin notes that burnout leads to an “energy overdraft”, where individuals expend more energy than they possess.

Professor Marianne J. Legato, in her book Why Men Die First: How to Lengthen Your Lifespan, discusses how men often hesitate to express their distress. She shares the story of Charlie, a 68-year-old man forced into retirement, who struggled to fill his time and faced health issues as a result. This highlights the emotional toll that unemployment and societal pressures can have on men. In conclusion, addressing unemployment and its consequences is crucial for the well-being of individuals and society as a whole.