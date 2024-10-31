King Mohammed VI offers aid to Spain amid devastating Valencia floods

The Moroccan Monarch King Mohammed VI sent, on Wednesday, a message of condolences and compassion to the Sovereigns of Spain, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia following the floods that devastated the Valencia region. In the message, the Moroccan King said he learned with great sorrow the sad news of the floods that devastated the Valencia region, causing human losses and enormous material damage.

In the face of such tragic events: "I would like to express to your Majesties, My most sincere condolences and My deep feelings of compassion and solidarity,” as well as to the families and loved ones of the victims and to all the friendly Spanish people, the Sovereign writes. The Sovereign also expressed His sincere feelings of sympathy and solidarity, as well as His deep affection and consideration to the Sovereigns, HM the King’s message concludes. Following this message, King Mohammed VI gave His instructions to the Interior Minister to hold a phone conversation with his Spanish counterpart.