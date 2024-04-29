Leadership and governance failure are the cause of SA’s water crisis

By Chris Maxon “WHEN I return, as I often do, to the rural village and area of my childhood and youth, the poverty of the people and the devastation of the natural environment painfully strike me. And in that impoverishment of the natural environment, it is the absence of access to clean water that strikes most starkly,”, as Nelson Mandela pointed out in 2002.

The water, poverty and devastation crises have not stopped over two decades after Mandela pointed this out, and they are not due to just water scarcity but to a failure of governance and leadership. The recent uproar on social media, where South Africans rightly criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for the unsafe water provided by 50% of municipalities, highlights a persistent human rights crisis. This crisis is exacerbated by a lack of accountability in the management of drinking water services. The Blue Drop Audit Report, initiated in 2008, aimed to shed light on the quality of drinking water. Shockingly, the latest report revealed a negative trajectory, with 29% of water supply systems identified as critical in 2023, up from 18% in 2014.

This underscores the urgent need for improved management and infrastructure maintenance. Instances of dysfunctional water systems, vandalised infrastructure, and equipment failures have become alarmingly common. What is very striking is that poor water quality or dysfunctional water delivery systems are never reported to water users, according to the 2023 Blue Drop report. This negligence not only compromises public health but also perpetuates inequality, hitting the poor and vulnerable the hardest.

Tragically, the consequences are dire, as seen in the 30 cholera deaths in Hammanskraal in 2023. Despite years of complaints about water quality, little action was taken until it was too late. This pattern of neglect is evident across the country, with countless complaints and enquiries going unanswered. The root of this crisis lies in systemic issues such as corruption, inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of political will. Municipalities are plagued by mismanagement, cadre deployment, and a fix-only-when-broken mentality, further exacerbating the situation.

Water plays a vital role in development. However, today's water crisis is characterised by insufficient access to safe drinking water for millions and inadequate sanitation, particularly in informal settlements. The rapid growth of urbanisation and informal settlements has led to an increased demand for water in urban areas, a trend that is expected to continue growing substantially in the coming decades if urgent action is not taken. Adding to the challenge is the deterioration of municipal water infrastructure. Vandalism and theft of essential components such as electrical cables and equipment render systems inoperable for extended periods.

Moreover, a lack of political will, poor prioritisation, inadequate capacity at the municipal level, and the deployment of unqualified personnel exacerbate the crises faced by many communities. Furthermore, the mentality of only addressing issues when they reach crisis point further compounds the problem, leaving communities vulnerable to prolonged water shortages and sanitation challenges. As South Africa grapples with this crisis, it’s evident that urgent action is needed. Access to clean water is not only a basic human right but also crucial for development and social equity. Without it, millions are left behind, trapped in a cycle of poverty and deprivation.

It’s time for new leadership with the vision, values and commitment to address these challenges head-on. We need leaders who prioritise the well-being of all citizens and are willing to tackle corruption and incompetence at every level of government. Addressing the lack of technical and managerial expertise is imperative. Even with state-of-the-art facilities, proper functioning is impossible without skilled and experienced personnel. Also, an on-time audit into the finances of these struggling water supply boards is necessary to ascertain how funds have been utilised. Continuously injecting money into failing systems without demonstrating tangible progress in functionality and compliance with standards is financially unsustainable.