Mnangagwa should resign immediately

It is appalling that the president of Zimbabwe has failed and Zimbabwe is going to take ages to come back from its knees. Does the young generation have hope in Zimbabwe or they think of migrating.
President Mnangagwa failed to resuscitate the Zimbabwean economy and end rampant corruption. He should let another person take over and govern Zimbabwe. When we advised the youths to leave Zimbabwe and seek greener pastures elsewhere, it is because we had seen the depth of Zimbabwe’s problems.
Zimbabwe shares the definition of a mafia and failed state comfortably well. Mafia state refers to a state where criminal elements have significant influence over government institutions and policies, often resulting in corruption and lawlessness. A failed state refers to a state where the government is unable to provide basic services to its citizens
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to create employment, create better living standards in Zimbabwe, and he has failed to attract Zimbabwe scattered everywhere in the world to come back to their home country. He should immediately resign.
Noma Mpofu United Kingdom