Mnangagwa should resign immediately

It is appalling that the president of Zimbabwe has failed and Zimbabwe is going to take ages to come back from its knees. Does the young generation have hope in Zimbabwe or they think of migrating.

President Mnangagwa failed to resuscitate the Zimbabwean economy and end rampant corruption. He should let another person take over and govern Zimbabwe. When we advised the youths to leave Zimbabwe and seek greener pastures elsewhere, it is because we had seen the depth of Zimbabwe’s problems.