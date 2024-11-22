Morocco Elected as Interpol Vice-President for Africa

Morocco was elected by a majority vote to hold the position of Vice President of INTERPOL for the African continent during the 92nd General Assembly of the organisation, held in Glasgow, Scotland, from November 4 to 7, 2024. Morocco’s candidate, Mohamed Dkhissi, the Director of Judicial Police and Head of the National Central Bureau of INTERPOL in Rabat, received the support of 96 member states, securing a significant lead over other candidates.

This election is an international recognition of Morocco’s role in promoting security and stability both regionally and globally, as well as its commitment to strengthening South-South security cooperation. Through its candidacy, Morocco highlighted the need to invest in the development of African police resources and enhance security infrastructures to combat illegal migration networks, human trafficking, and to curb transnational crimes. The country also aims, through this role, to coordinate efforts with National Central Bureaus of African countries in the fight against terrorism and the consequences of criminal networks exploiting modern technology.