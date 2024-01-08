Multiple reasons for the rise of smaller parties

Chris Maxon

In recent times, a narrative has emerged suggesting that the rise of new political parties, often referred to as ‘smallanyana’ parties, is merely a reaction to dissatisfaction with the ANC. It is crucial to dispel this notion, as it oversimplifies the multifaceted reasons behind this shift in political dynamics. Contrary to the claims of certain political pundits, the issues at hand are not solely about the leadership of President Ramaphosa but are deeply rooted in broader concerns that demand our attention. The undeniable truth, acknowledged by all South Africans, is that the ANC has been on a downward spiral for over a decade, reaching a nadir in the last local government elections. Ipsos, in October 2023, highlighted that ANC support had dwindled to 43% of the country's registered voters. Multiple polls have predicted a further decline if an election were held today.

The collective grievances shared by citizens can be distilled into three critical problems. First, a toxic political culture prevails where public representatives act with impunity. Second, democracy, once defined as 'the will of the people, by the people, and for the people,' has been subverted into a tool for self-sustenance by political parties. Lastly, the state is failing on multiple fronts, from the economy to infrastructure and public services. Political culture, shaped by both historical context and personal experiences, plays a pivotal role in our nation's politics. As Pranish Desai rightly asserts, the ANC's decline is significantly tied to corruption and factionalism. Rather than holding corrupt individuals accountable, the ANC has often defended them, undermining the trust citizens place in the party. The consequences of this toxic political culture are evident in patronage cliques at all levels of government, exploiting resources to the detriment of communities. Despite progress in poverty reduction since 1994, South Africa saw a reversal in the trajectory between 2011 and 2015, leaving a significant portion of the population living in poverty and food insecurity.

Moreover, the concept of democracy was eroded during the state capture period, where decisions were made to benefit a select few, leading to an economic downturn and a loss of faith in the political system. Stealth authoritarianism, the use of legal mechanisms for anti-democratic ends, has further eroded trust in institutions and leaders. As Fikile Mbalula candidly admitted, South Africa is grappling with an "enormous magnitude of problems." To address these issues and avoid a descent into a failed state, we must challenge the dominance of the ANC, select leaders with credibility and ethics, foster a new political culture, and restore people's confidence in the democratic ideal. Putting our trust in retirees in their 70s and 80s to bring innovative solutions is unrealistic. It is time for all South Africans to RISE, actively participate in shaping our future, and welcome the multiple voices and new parties that offer innovative solutions and ethical leadership. The path to a new South Africa begins with us.