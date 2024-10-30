National Children’s Day: nurturing the next generation through spiritual guidance

Flora Teckie National Children’s Day November 2 is a reminder of the crucial need to protect the younger generation and to ensure their access to adequate education and guidance.

Adequate education extends beyond mere academics. It entails combining intellectual education with spiritual guidance. According to a statement of the Bahá’í International Community: “In the minds of many, the aim of education is limited to empowering the person to achieve material well-being and prosperity, with little regard for his or her responsibility towards others and humanity as a whole… “If, however, material education goes hand in hand with spiritual education and moral development, it will be the means for ensuring the well-being and prosperity of humanity as a whole. Instead of emphasising competition, education would do well, at this point in history, to foster the attitudes and skills necessary for cooperation; for the very survival of humankind now depends on our ability to cooperate and on our collective commitment to justice and human rights for all”.

Our children should not be left to drift unguided in a world so laden with moral dangers. Their spiritual and moral education is vital for the victory of their spiritual nature over their lower nature. Educating our children about having a good character and acquiring praiseworthy qualities – such as truthfulness, trustworthiness, tolerance, love, and justice towards all, in addition to their intellectual education – will help in building a better and peaceful future for us all. The Bahá’í Writings state: “Knowledge is praiseworthy when it is coupled with ethical conduct and a virtuous character” and “… from the very beginning, the children must receive divine education and must continually be reminded to remember their God”, and “Schools must first train the children in the principles of religion … but this in such a measure that it may not injure the children by resulting in ignorant fanaticism and bigotry”.

As we look into the content of education, another aspect to remember is that the prejudices separating the people, and resulting in conflicts and wars, are not just a result of ignorance, but are at times a result of a biased education. An appropriate education would play an important role in facilitating a spirit of cooperation and harmony, as well as of service to humanity. This spirit of cooperation and service must, of course, extend to people of all backgrounds. Children must be taught about the oneness of humanity, the need to consider the entire human race as members of one family, and to be just towards all.

According to the Bahá’í International Community: “Acceptance of that one principle (the oneness of humanity) will make possible the cultivation of unity among the diverse elements of the human family, recognising common human aspirations in the varied cultures, habits, and temperaments that exist in every country and throughout the world. “The oneness of humanity and the universality of human rights should be taught in every classroom in the world, along with skills in consultation and conflict resolution.” The Universal House of Justice, the governing council of the Bahá’í international community says: “Children must be so raised as to regard every soul, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or any other affiliation, as a fellow human being and to hold dear the words (of Bahá’u’lláh) that capture the spirit of the age: