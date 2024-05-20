Pikitup does not, in fact, pick it up and government fails township businesses

My name is Kabelo Chauke, a proud South African. I'm 26 years old and I run a small business that washes 115 PikitUp dustbins. I’m a representative of youth leadership and a representative of ‘We are the Republication of Politics’.

Here is a question for any politician: "why does the South African government insult our intelligence? Not ANC, Not EFF, Not DA - no political party deserves a seat. Simple points let us know that the government is asleep when it comes to South Africans, youth, and business growth.

* Firstly, PikitUp can't deliver a good service but no political party has said anything about it. * Pollution is a serious issue.. * "PikitUp Truck collectors don't always show up on time leaving residents with no choice but to dump..

* "PikitUp" truck collectors damage dustbins leaving residents with broken bins.. * "PikitUp" does not know how many houses in Townships have dustbins and they don't know how many dustbins are broken.. * When South African residents apply for dustbins, PikitUp does not deliver on time. In fact residents have to wait for up to six months or more to get dustbins.

* Why did PikitUp hire employees when they didn't have enough collection trucks? * "PikitUp" does not know how many dustbin washing businesses are in the Townships after so many years of democracy. * We should be one unit with PikitUp as dustbin washing businesses.

This tells us that the government is only looking out for who ever is in Parliament, not South African residents/citizens. Secondly, not to be xenophobic but how is it that foreign nationals are given access to start and run businesses in South Africa, but the South African government can't meet South Africans with small businesses half way? Small things always show the bigger cracks. This shows us it’s all a game.

Why is the R350 grant a priority but reaching out to small businesses is not? Why does the R350 grant only come into your bank account if your bank account is empty? What the South African government is saying is that if you are unemployed, you should only depend on the R350 grant and not try anything else to earn an income. If you are unemployed, you are unemployed. Period. These are all the factors that show the gap between South Africa’s government and reality.